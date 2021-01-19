Amatheon Agri Holding N.V. : Amatheon Agri Holding -2

from the announcement) or any other information relating to the Group, whether written, oral or in a visual or electronic form, and howsoever transmitted or made available or for any loss howsoever arising from any use of this announcement or its contents or otherwise arising in connection therewith. In connection with the offering of the securities referred to herein, the Group's advisors and any of their affiliates, acting as investors for their own accounts, may subscribe for or purchase securities of the Group and in that capacity may retain, purchase, sell, offer to sell or otherwise deal for their own accounts in such securities and any other securities of the Group or any related investments and may offer or sell such securities or other investments otherwise than in connection with the offering of the securities referred to herein. The Group's advisors do not intend to disclose the extent of any such investment or transactions otherwise than in accordance with any legal or regulatory obligations to do so. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file File: Amatheon Agri Holding N.V. _ AD HOC Announcement_Convertible Bond due 2025 =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: Amatheon Agri Holding N.V. Friedrichstrasse 95 10117 Berlin Germany Phone: +49 (0)30 5 3000 9023 Fax: +49 (0)30 5 3000 9020 E-mail: info@amatheon-agri.com Internet: www.amatheon-agri.com ISIN: NL0010273694 Euronext Ticker: MLAAH AMF Category: Inside information / Issuer activities (acquisitions, sales...) EQS News ID: 1161728 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1161728 19-Jan-2021 CET/CEST

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 19, 2021 11:40 ET (16:40 GMT)