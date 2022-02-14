Log in
Amathus Public : COMPLETION OF THE TAKEOVER BID BY ΤHE GROUP OF PLATON, ANTIGONE, JOANNA AND TEREZA LANITIS, ΤHE GROUP OF COSTAS, EVAGORAS AND IASON LANITIS, MR. MARIOS LANITIS, MRS. ISABELLA ELIADES AND THE COMPANIES LANITIS E.C. HOLDINGS LIMITED AND UNITY MANAGERS (CYPRUS) LIMITED TO THE SHAREHOLDERS OF AMATHUS PUBLIC LIMITED

02/14/2022 | 03:13am EST
COMPLETION OF THE TAKEOVER BID BY ΤHE GROUP OF PLATON, ANTIGONE, JOANNA AND TEREZA LANITIS, ΤHE GROUP OF COSTAS, EVAGORAS AND IASON LANITIS, MR. MARIOS LANITIS, MRS. ISABELLA ELIADES AND THE COMPANIES LANITIS E.C. HOLDINGS LIMITED AND UNITY MANAGERS (CYPRUS) LIMITED TO THE SHAREHOLDERS OF

AMATHUS PUBLIC LIMITED

The group of Platon, Antigone, Joanna and Tereza Lanitis, the group of Costas, Evagoras and Iason Lanitis, Mr. Marios Lanitis, Mrs. Isabella Eliades and the companies Lanitis E.C. Holdings Limited and Unity Managers (Cyprus) Limited (the "Offerors") inform the investing public that the procedure in relation to the voluntary total takeover bid (the "Takeover Bid") for the acquisition of up to 100% of the issued share capital of Amathus Public Limited ("Amathus", "Offeree Company") submitted on 3 November 2021 has been completed.

After the final review of the Acceptance and Transfer Forms, the total percentage of acceptance of the Takeover Bid reached 6,737%, as the Acceptance and Transfer Forms submitted were for 8.401.476 shares of the Offeree Company, which includes the 0,164% of the indirect participation of the Offerors.

The total percentage of acceptance together with the 85,469% (106.580.351 shares) that the Offerors held directly at the expiry of the Takeover Bid on 25 January 2022, gives the Offerors total participation of 92,207% (114.981.827 shares) in the issued share capital of the Offeree Company.

For all shareholders who have accepted the Takeover Bid, payments were executed through the posting of cheques and through the execution of bank transfers on Friday 11 February 2022 and the Offerors have proceeded with the off exchange transfer of the securities via the Underwriter Operator, The Cyprus Investment and Securities Corporation Limited ("CISCO").

Further to the announcement published on 27 January 2022 in relation to the result of the Takeover Bid the Offerors intend to exercise the Squeeze Out right provided by Article 36 of the Takeover Bids Law, L.41(I)/ 2007 as amended, in order to acquire 100% of the shares of Amathus at the price of €0,20 per share. This right may be exercised within three months from the completion of the Takeover Bid acceptance period and the Offerors intend to exercise this right the soonest possible.

CISCO is acting as Financial Advisor to the Offerors in connection with the Takeover Bid.

Nicosia

14 February 2022

Disclaimer

Amathus Public Ltd. published this content on 14 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2022 08:12:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
