AMAZON.COM INC - AMAZON HAS A SMALL NUMBER OF EMPLOYEES IN MOROCCO, ALL OF WHOM ARE SAFE AND ACCOUNTED FOR
Today at 05:44 pm
|Delayed Nasdaq - 04:00:00 2023-09-11 pm EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|143.10 USD
|+3.52%
|+4.25%
|+70.36%
|Sep. 11
|Sep. 11
AMAZON.COM INC - AMAZON HAS A SMALL NUMBER OF EMPLOYEES IN MOROCCO, ALL OF WHOM ARE SAFE AND ACCOUNTED FOR
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|143.10 USD
|+3.52%
|+4.25%
|1426 B $
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+70.36%
|1426 B $
|-43.13%
|50 965 M $
|+28.48%
|33 035 M $
|-39.59%
|16 775 M $
|+32.56%
|8 425 M $
|-45.88%
|8 258 M $
|+124.99%
|8 250 M $
|+25.45%
|7 801 M $
|-28.87%
|7 693 M $
|-14.46%
|5 758 M $