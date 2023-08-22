AMAZON.COM INC: WEDBUSH ADDS STOCK TO ITS BEST IDEAS LIST
Amazon.com Inc: Wedbush Adds Stock To Its Best Ideas List…
Today at 12:29 am
Share
Share
© Reuters - 2023
|Delayed Nasdaq - 04:00:00 2023-08-21 pm EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|134.68 USD
|+1.10%
|-4.19%
|+60.33%
|06:29am
|AMAZON.COM INC: WEDBUSH ADDS STOCK TO ITS BEST IDEAS LIST…
|RE
|Aug. 21
|Science Applications International Signs Collaboration Agreement with Amazon's AWS
|MT
AMAZON.COM INC: WEDBUSH ADDS STOCK TO ITS BEST IDEAS LIST
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|134.68 USD
|+1.10%
|-4.19%
|1375 B $
|AMAZON.COM INC: WEDBUSH ADDS STOCK TO ITS BEST IDEAS LIST…
|RE
|Science Applications International Signs Collaboration Agreement with Amazon's AWS
|MT
|Cinemark, Imax Among Theaters That May Benefit From Potential Upward Estimate Revisions, B. Riley Says
|MT
|Ecuador votes to ban oil drilling in part of Amazon, mining outside Quito
|RE
|Ecuador candidate backed by Correa will face business heir in presidential runoff
|RE
|Will Macy's, Nordstrom merchandise overhauls lure shoppers?
|RE
|GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Amazon, Citigroup, SoftBank, Walmart, AMC...
|Amazon Will Reportedly Charge UK Prime Members on Orders Costing Less Than 20 Pounds for Same-Day Delivery
|MT
|Social Buzz: Wallstreetbets Stocks Mostly Up Premarket; Palo Alto Networks Poised to Rise; AMC Entertainment Holdings to Fall
|MT
|Historic drought, hot seas slow Panama Canal shipping
|RE
|Renewables companies hit brakes on Alberta projects after govt delays approvals
|RE
|Audioboom hails ranking as fifth largest US publisher in two reports
|AN
|Arm IPO to put SoftBank's AI hard sell to the test
|RE
|Ecuador candidate backed by Correa will face banana heir in second round
|RE
|Ecuadoreans vote for president in election marred by candidate's murder
|RE
|Ecuadoreans vote for new president in election marred by candidate's murder
|RE
|Week in Review: Rate Speculation, Evergrande Bankruptcy Filing Keep US Equity Investors Cautious
|MT
|Brazil govt pushes Congress to approve 'green' bills before COP28
|RE
|Health Care Slip as Novo Nordisk Rally Stalls - Health Care Roundup
|DJ
|Industrials Drop as Yields Linger Near Multiyear Highs -- Industrials Roundup
|DJ
|Blue Shield of California New Pharmacy Care Model Could Face Execution Risks, Analysts Say
|MT
|Wall St mixed as energy, defensive sectors counter megacap declines
|RE
|Amazon Will Reportedly Charge UK Prime Members on Orders Costing Less Than 20 British Pounds for Same-Day Delivery
|MT
|Advanced Micro Device' 4th Gen EPYC Chips Power Amazon's Cloud Unit's Virtual Servers
|MT
|Wall St slides as megacap growth stocks drag on rate jitters
|RE
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+60.33%
|1375 B $
|-40.82%
|52 082 M $
|+26.99%
|32 054 M $
|-42.61%
|16 706 M $
|-38.79%
|9 076 M $
|+33.37%
|8 876 M $
|+112.83%
|8 168 M $
|+19.07%
|7 916 M $
|-35.19%
|7 510 M $
|-9.61%
|5 714 M $