AMAZON.COM IS SCRAPPING A PLANNED FEE ON MERCHANTS THAT DON'T USE ITS SHIPPING SERVICES - BLOOMBERG NEWS
Amazon.com Is Scrapping A Planned Fee On Merchants That Don't Us…
September 20, 2023 at 02:49 pm EDT
Share
Share
© Reuters - 2023
|Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX 03:23:14 2023-09-20 pm EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|135.86 USD
|-1.29%
|-5.67%
|+62.65%
|08:49pm
|AMAZON.COM IS SCRAPPING A PLANNED FEE ON MERCHANTS THAT DON'T US…
|RE
|08:32pm
|Safilo and Amazon unveil new Carrera smart glasses with Alexa
|AN
AMAZON.COM IS SCRAPPING A PLANNED FEE ON MERCHANTS THAT DON'T USE ITS SHIPPING SERVICES - BLOOMBERG NEWS
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|136.48 USD
|-0.84%
|-5.39%
|1420 B $
|AMAZON.COM IS SCRAPPING A PLANNED FEE ON MERCHANTS THAT DON'T US…
|RE
|Safilo and Amazon unveil new Carrera smart glasses with Alexa
|AN
|FTC Names 3 Amazon Senior Executives in Lawsuit Over Prime Membership
|MT
|Carrera 'smart' glasses set for US launch by Safilo and Amazon
|RE
|FTC nominees vow to combat deceptive AI practices
|RE
|Amazon plays catch-up with Alexa generative AI, shows off refreshed hardware
|RE
|Amazon Says US Clients Will Get Access Soon to New AI Capabilities in Echo Devices
|MT
|U.S. FTC SAYS IT ADDS SENIOR EXECUTIVES WHO PLAYED KEY ROLES IN…
|RE
|Pinterest Delivers 'Encouraging,' Conservative Outlook, UBS Securities Says
|MT
|AMAZON ANNOUNCES GENERATIVE AI FeatureS FOR ALEXA DEVICES…
|RE
|Pay-TV group Sky keeps faith in Germany and in soccer
|RE
|Instacart stock subdued as debut enthusiasm loses steam
|RE
|Eyes Are on Fed's Dot Plot; Inflation Risk Rises as Oil Prices Surge
|DJ
|Social Buzz: Wallstreetbets Stocks Mostly Up Premarket; Nio Poised to Rise, Nvidia to Decline
|MT
|India to find 'pragmatic solutions' on tobacco rules for streaming firms
|RE
|Futures inch up on hopes of pause in Fed rate hikes
|RE
|Biden, Brazil's Lula to launch initiative focused on workers' rights
|RE
|Stocks to rise, pound falls as UK inflation eases
|AN
|UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt to woo US tech firms on west coast tour
|AN
|Unsuccessful wall tactics and anger over penalties - false start for BVB
|DP
|News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day
|DJ
|Oracle says it's ready to cater to Canadian banks' open banking needs
|RE
|Tech Advances as Instacart Surges -- Tech Roundup
|DJ
|US Equity Markets Close Lower Tuesday as Federal Reserve Meeting Starts
|MT
|Amazon to Hire 100,000 More Seasonal Workers This Year, Target's Tally to Remain Same as Last Year
|MT
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+63.14%
|1420 B $
|-45.39%
|48 197 M $
|+21.31%
|31 768 M $
|-42.05%
|16 920 M $
|-28.87%
|8 129 M $
|+31.06%
|8 089 M $
|-44.97%
|8 087 M $
|+22.32%
|7 407 M $
|+99.07%
|7 377 M $
|-10.34%
|5 877 M $