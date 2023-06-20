Advanced search
Equities
United States
Nasdaq
Amazon.com, Inc.
News
Summary
AMZN
US0231351067
AMAZON.COM, INC.
(AMZN)
Add to my list
Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX -
03:52:41 2023-06-20 pm EDT
125.95
USD
+0.37%
03:44p
Amazon to sell dpreview, a photography site it planned to shut d…
RE
03:09p
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Expands Partnership With Amazon's AWS to Streamline Hybrid Cloud Transformation for Enterprises
MT
03:09p
Amazon Reportedly Faces Probe Into Labor Practices From Senator Bernie Sanders
MT
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Funds
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Analyst Reco.
Other languages
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
MarketScreener Strategies
AMAZON TO SELL DPREVIEW, A PHOTOGRAPHY SITE IT PLANNED TO SHUT D…
06/20/2023 | 03:44pm EDT
AMAZON TO SELL DPREVIEW, A PHOTOGRAPHY SITE IT PLANNED TO SHUT DOWN - THE INFORMATION
© Reuters 2023
All news about AMAZON.COM, INC.
03:44p
Amazon to sell dpreview, a photography site it planned to shut d…
RE
03:09p
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Expands Partnership With Amazon's AWS to Streamline Hybrid C..
MT
03:09p
Amazon Reportedly Faces Probe Into Labor Practices From Senator Bernie Sanders
MT
02:46p
FedEx to fold Canada contractor-based Ground unit into Express
RE
02:08p
Tesla standard: BTC Power joins move to add to EV chargers
RE
02:05p
Sanders launches Senate probe into Amazon's safety practices and asks workers to share ..
AQ
02:00p
Sector Update: Tech Stocks Easing on Tuesday Afternoon
MT
02:00p
HPE to offer cloud computing service for artificial intelligence
RE
12:06p
Amazon.com Faces Senate Probe Into Labor Practices
MT
11:51a
Bernie Sanders Says "I Launched An Investigation Into Amazon's Disastrous Safety Record..
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMAZON.COM, INC.
06/16
AMAZON COM INC : Credit Suisse keeps its Buy rating
MD
06/12
BofA Securities Adjusts Price Target on Amazon to $154 From $139, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
06/12
Analyst recommendations: Amazon, Netflix, Oracle, Moderna...
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023
561 B
-
-
Net income 2023
16 099 M
-
-
Net cash 2023
20 428 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2023
80,3x
Yield 2023
-
Capitalization
1 288 B
1 288 B
-
EV / Sales 2023
2,26x
EV / Sales 2024
1,97x
Nbr of Employees
1 541 000
Free-Float
85,4%
More Financials
Chart AMAZON.COM, INC.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bullish
Bullish
Neutral
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
51
Last Close Price
125,49 $
Average target price
139,67 $
Spread / Average Target
11,3%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew R. Jassy
President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian T. Olsavsky
Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jeffrey P. Bezos
Executive Chairman
Patricia Q. Stonesifer
Independent Director
Jonathan Jake Rubinstein
Lead Independent Director
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.
49.39%
1 287 572
JD.COM, INC.
-29.00%
62 425
COUPANG, INC.
17.47%
30 739
JD HEALTH INTERNATIONAL INC.
-24.67%
21 869
ETSY, INC.
-21.02%
11 669
ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LIMITED
-24.96%
8 634
More Results
