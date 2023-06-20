AMAZON TO SELL DPREVIEW, A PHOTOGRAPHY SITE IT PLANNED TO SHUT D…

Advanced search
    AMZN   US0231351067

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:52:41 2023-06-20 pm EDT
125.95 USD   +0.37%
Amazon to sell dpreview, a photography site it planned to shut down
RE
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Expands Partnership With Amazon's AWS to Streamline Hybrid Cloud Transformation for Enterprises
MT
Amazon Reportedly Faces Probe Into Labor Practices From Senator Bernie Sanders
MT
AMAZON TO SELL DPREVIEW, A PHOTOGRAPHY SITE IT PLANNED TO SHUT DOWN

06/20/2023 | 03:44pm EDT
AMAZON TO SELL DPREVIEW, A PHOTOGRAPHY SITE IT PLANNED TO SHUT DOWN - THE INFORMATION


© Reuters 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 561 B - -
Net income 2023 16 099 M - -
Net cash 2023 20 428 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 80,3x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 288 B 1 288 B -
EV / Sales 2023 2,26x
EV / Sales 2024 1,97x
Nbr of Employees 1 541 000
Free-Float 85,4%
Managers and Directors
Andrew R. Jassy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jeffrey P. Bezos Executive Chairman
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Jonathan Jake Rubinstein Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.49.39%1 287 572
JD.COM, INC.-29.00%62 425
COUPANG, INC.17.47%30 739
JD HEALTH INTERNATIONAL INC.-24.67%21 869
ETSY, INC.-21.02%11 669
ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LIMITED-24.96%8 634
