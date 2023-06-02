AT&T Says Not in Talks With Amazon to Resell Wireless Services

By Will Feuer

AT&T said it isn't in talks with Amazon.com to resell its wireless services through the e-commerce company.

Bloomberg reported earlier Friday that Amazon is negotiating with Verizon Communications, T-Mobile and Dish Network to get the lowest possible wholesale prices to offer Prime members wireless plans for $10 a month or possibly for free.

Amazon's talks with cellular carriers have been going on for six to eight weeks and have also included AT&T at times, Bloomberg said, but the mobile service plans may take several more months to launch and could be scrapped.

"AT&T is not in discussions with Amazon to resell wireless services," an AT&T spokesman said.

T-Mobile said it is "not in discussions about inclusion of our wireless in Prime service, and Amazon has told us they have no plans to add wireless service."

Verizon said it isn't in talks with Amazon for the resale of Verizon's wireless network.

"We are always exploring adding even more benefits for Prime members, but don't have plans to add wireless at this time," Amazon spokesman Bradley Mattinger said.

