Amazon Web Services said Wednesday that it will invest more than $17.9 billion in its infrastructure in Canada through 2037.

AWS, the cloud business of e-commerce major Amazon.com, said that an economic impact study estimates that the company will invest an average of nearly $1.28 billion a year to build out its infrastructure in Canada over the next 14 years.

The company said this will support more than 9,300 full-time equivalent jobs annually.

The news comes as AWS launched its second infrastructure region, the AWS Canada West (Calgary) Region, which places the company as a major cloud services provider to have an infrastructure region in the western part of the country.

