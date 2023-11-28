Official AMAZON.COM, INC. press release

Leading biotechnology company is using AWS artificial intelligence to increase manufacturing throughput to deliver medicines faster for patients globally

At AWS re:Invent, Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company (NASDAQ: AMZN), today announced that Amgen is expanding its work with AWS to create generative artificial intelligence (generative AI)-based solutions to help discover, develop, and increase the manufacturing throughput of medicines for patients suffering from serious illnesses. Amgen will also use AWS’s reliable global infrastructure and advanced services to power its new digital data and analytics platform to increase operational efficiency and sustainability at its new state-of-the-art advanced assembly and final product packaging facility for medicines, which will open next year in the greater Columbus, Ohio, area.

The new facility will feature the latest digital and robotic technology, including the implementation of a connected digital platform on AWS using Amazon SageMaker, a fully managed service to build, train, and deploy machine learning (ML) models, to collect and analyze manufacturing data points daily. The platform will help reduce operator intervention and improve ergonomic safety of manual activity by using AI, sensors, and machine vision systems in the packaging lines. Additionally, the collection and reporting of real-time performance metrics will be integrated with ML models to predict and prevent equipment failure before it happens. This predictive maintenance capability may help reduce downtime versus comparable sites across the network, which unlocks additional manufacturing capacity.

“Based on our longstanding AI work, generative AI is helping us improve clinical trial planning, execution, and documentation. Beyond optimizing clinical trials and regulatory filings, we’re excited about making generative AI assistance available to our scientists, researchers, engineers, and others among our workforce,” said Mike Zahigian, senior vice president and chief information officer at Amgen. “Our work with AWS over the last 10 years has helped us reinforce our data-driven approach, and working closely with AWS experts in machine learning and analytics allows us to move forward at an accelerated pace.”

Together, the companies are experimenting with generative AI and ML technology as they develop solutions across research and development—for example, for clinical trial innovation. The companies are also exploring solutions for operations and commercial lines of business using Amazon Bedrock, a service that makes multiple foundation models available via an API, and Amazon SageMaker JumpStart, an ML hub with foundation models, built-in algorithms, and pre-built ML solutions.

“Our life sciences customers are looking to the potential of generative AI to help accelerate innovation and increase efficiencies across the care continuum,” said Dr. Matt Wood, vice president of technology at AWS. “Combining AWS’s expansive capabilities and our 25 years of machine learning expertise with Amgen’s life sciences leadership and innovative culture, we are proud to work together to transform new ideas and discoveries into medicines that will improve treatment for patients with serious illnesses.”

