Aeternum Awaits: Amazon Games Launches New World

(Nasdaq:AMZN)--Today, Amazon Games launched New World on PC. New World is a massively multiplayer online role-playing game that pits players against the haunted wilderness of Aeternum, a mysterious supernatural island in the twilight of the Age of Exploration.

In New World, players are shipwrecked on Aeternum, where the fundamental laws of life and death are broken. New World offers players endless opportunities to fight, forage, and forge as they explore and conquer the island and uncover its dark mysteries. Players can band together in factions to vie for control of the map in massive player vs. player battles, or venture off solo (or in small groups) to explore Aeternum and learn its secrets.

“More than 1 million players have already set foot in Aeternum during our Beta tests, and today we are thrilled to welcome even more adventurers into New World,” said Christoph Hartmann, vice president of Amazon Games. “New World’s epic battles, skill-based combat, beautiful setting, and deep crafting and progression make it a game you can really get lost in. And because Aeternum is a living world, created to change and evolve over time, today is only the beginning—we have so much more in store for players.”

New World features real-time action combat that is skill-based and visceral—every swing, dodge, and block matters. Aeternum is teeming with wretched creatures, twisted by centuries of death and revival, and players must hone their weapon and combat skills if they hope to survive. New World offers a wide variety of multiplayer combat experiences, including:

War: Epic siege warfare on a massive scale, with up to 100 players on the battlefield at once. The outcome of each war determines which company of players controls contested territories or settlements—and the resources they contain.

Epic siege warfare on a massive scale, with up to 100 players on the battlefield at once. The outcome of each war determines which company of players controls contested territories or settlements—and the resources they contain. Outpost Rush: Teams of 20 players from two competing factions fight for control of fortifications and resources in this max-level instanced game mode that combines player vs. environment and player vs. player combat.

Teams of 20 players from two competing factions fight for control of fortifications and resources in this max-level instanced game mode that combines player vs. environment and player vs. player combat. Expeditions: Five-player instanced dungeons that take players into the farthest corners and deepest depths of Aeternum, where they’ll face deadly foes and uncover truths about the island.

Five-player instanced dungeons that take players into the farthest corners and deepest depths of Aeternum, where they’ll face deadly foes and uncover truths about the island. Invasions: Twisted armies of Aeternum muster their forces to assault player-controlled territories, and groups of 50 players rally together to fight off waves of monsters.

New World’s classless progression gives players freedom to develop their characters in unique ways, choosing the weapons—whether blade, powder, or magic—that best suit their playstyle. A deep crafting system and customizable player housing provide even more ways for players to carve their place in the world.

To celebrate New World’s launch, Amazon Prime members can claim the exclusive Pirate Pack now through November 1. The pack includes a Pirate character skin, emote, and $4.99 worth of in-game currency. It is the first in a series of seven Prime Gaming drops to be released in 2021 for New World.

New World is rated ESRB T (Teen), and is available on Amazon.com and Steam. The Standard Edition is $39.99, and the Deluxe Edition, featuring the Woodsman armor and hatchet skins, Mastiff house pet, Rock/Paper/Scissors emote set, and New World digital art book, is available for $49.99.

