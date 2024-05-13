Amazon: 1.2 billion euro investment plan in France
These investments include, in particular, the development of Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud infrastructure in the Paris region to support the growing opportunities for generative AI in France.
Amazon also plans, as part of this plan, to expand its logistics infrastructure for online commerce in Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes to deliver to customers in a faster, greener way.
