Amazon: 1.2 billion euro investment plan in France

On the occasion of the Choose France Summit, Amazon announces an investment plan of more than 1.2 billion euros in France and the creation of more than 3,000 permanent jobs, in addition to the 2,000 permanent jobs the technology group has already announced for 2024.



These investments include, in particular, the development of Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud infrastructure in the Paris region to support the growing opportunities for generative AI in France.



Amazon also plans, as part of this plan, to expand its logistics infrastructure for online commerce in Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes to deliver to customers in a faster, greener way.



