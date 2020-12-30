Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Amazon.com, Inc.    AMZN

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 12/30 04:00:00 pm
3312.3 USD   -0.29%
03:53pAmazon Agrees to Buy Podcast Startup Wondery
DJ
02:49pWall Street edges higher on recovery outlook
RE
02:21pAmazon to acquire Wondery in podcast push
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Amazon Agrees to Buy Podcast Startup Wondery

12/30/2020 | 03:53pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Benjamin Mullin

Amazon.com Inc. said it has agreed to acquire podcast producer Wondery, the online retail giant's latest move to beef up its audio offerings.

Amazon didn't disclose the purchase price. The Wall Street Journal earlier reported that the talks valued Wondery at more than $300 million.

Founded in 2016, Wondery is one of several audio startups that blossomed in recent years as podcasting caught on with advertisers and listeners. Wondery is known for its gritty, narrative-driven podcasts that apply cinematic sound design to nonfiction stories.

Amazon said acquiring Wondery -- the maker of true-crime shows like "Dr. Death," "Dirty John" and "The Shrink Next Door" -- would allow the company to deepen its podcast offerings.

Wondery podcasts will continue to be available to listeners on a variety of platforms for free when the deal closes, Amazon said. Wondery will be joining Amazon Music, the division of the company that offers listeners music-streaming and podcasts.

Several other podcast startups have been acquired in recent years as technology, radio and news companies seek new listeners. Spotify Technology SA recently bought Gimlet Media, the Ringer and Parcast, expanding its capacity for producing and monetizing podcasts.

Dow Jones & Co., publisher of the Journal, has a content partnership with Spotify's Gimlet unit.

Last year, radio company Entercom Communications Corp. purchased podcasters Pineapple Street Media and Cadence13. And earlier this year, the New York Times announced the acquisition of Serial Productions, maker of the hit podcast "Serial."

Wondery Chief Executive Hernan Lopez will be leaving the company after the deal closes, according to people familiar with the matter. Jen Sargent, the company's chief operating officer, will take over management of Wondery upon Mr. Lopez's departure, the people said.

After the deal closes, Mr. Lopez will focus on the Hernan Lopez Family Foundation, a new initiative aimed at combating systemic bias and racism, the people said.

In April, Mr. Lopez was charged with participating in an alleged scheme to pay millions of dollars in bribes to soccer officials in exchange for broadcasting rights when he was an executive at Fox Sports. Mr. Lopez has denied the charges. A lawyer for Mr. Lopez, Matthew Umhofer, told the Journal earlier this year that the U.S. indictment "alleges nothing remotely improper."

The subsidiary where Mr. Lopez worked, Fox International Channels, was absorbed by Walt Disney Co. in 2019. Amazon didn't comment on the charges against Mr. Lopez. Fox said in a 2017 trial that it didn't know about or approve any bribes. Fox declined to comment. Disney didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Journal's parent News Corp. and Fox Sports parent Fox Corp. share common ownership.

Wondery's funders include Waverley Capital, Advancit Capital, Lerer Hippeau and Greycroft. Its last funding round, in June 2019, valued the company at more than $100 million, the Journal reported. It is on pace to increase its revenue to more than $40 million this year.

LionTree LLC advised Wondery on the deal.

Write to Benjamin Mullin at Benjamin.Mullin@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-30-20 1552ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. -0.87% 3293 Delayed Quote.79.78%
ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP. 0.00% 2.445 Delayed Quote.-44.18%
FOX CORPORATION 0.55% 29.175 Delayed Quote.-21.72%
NEWS CORPORATION 0.03% 18.025 Delayed Quote.27.44%
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A. 0.14% 318.91 Delayed Quote.112.93%
THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY -0.31% 51.4 Delayed Quote.60.46%
THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY 2.22% 181.15 Delayed Quote.22.59%
All news about AMAZON.COM, INC.
03:53pAmazon Agrees to Buy Podcast Startup Wondery
DJ
02:49pWall Street edges higher on recovery outlook
RE
02:21pAmazon to acquire Wondery in podcast push
RE
01:28pAMAZON COM : to Buy Podcast Producer Wondery for Undisclosed Sum
MT
01:06pREFILE-US STOCKS-Wall Street rises on hopes of vaccine-fueled recovery
RE
12:54pANALYSIS : Intel has few good options as investor demands break-up
RE
12:41pAMAZON COM : Wondery to join Amazon Music
PU
12:16pMICROSOFT : to Benefit for Years as Companies Accelerate Move to Cloud Platforms..
MT
08:15aGlobal Digital-Tax Detente Ends, as U.S. and France Exchange Blows
DJ
12/29Stock-picking hedge funds land investors double-digit gains in 2020
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 380 B - -
Net income 2020 18 123 M - -
Net cash 2020 44 305 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 95,6x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 667 B 1 667 B -
EV / Sales 2020 4,27x
EV / Sales 2021 3,56x
Nbr of Employees 798 000
Free-Float 81,7%
Chart AMAZON.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 53
Average target price 3 826,74 $
Last Close Price 3 322,00 $
Spread / Highest target 35,5%
Spread / Average Target 15,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,36%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jeffrey P. Bezos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Dave Clark Senior Vice President-Worldwide Operations
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.79.78%1 666 817
JD.COM, INC.144.45%133 506
WAYFAIR INC.158.23%23 207
ETSY, INC.299.57%22 319
MONOTARO CO., LTD.79.61%13 030
B2W COMPANHIA DIGITAL20.43%8 189
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ