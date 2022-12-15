Amazon Agrees to Modify Anti-Competitive Practices in Settlement with EU, New York Times Reports

-- Amazon.com has avoided billions of dollars of potential fines by agreeing to make some changes to its business practices in a settlement with European Union regulators, The New York Times reports, citing unnamed sources.

-- The settlement, set to be announced on Dec. 20, will require Amazon to give competitors equal access to valuable real estate on its website, according to The New York Times.

-- The ecommerce company will also be barred from using nonpublic information in relation to independent merchants, The New York Times reports, adding that the settlement will end two antitrust investigations in Europe.

