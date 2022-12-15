Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Amazon.com, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    AMZN   US0231351067

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:57 2022-12-15 am EST
87.61 USD   -4.34%
11:49aAmazon Agrees to Modify Anti-Competitive Practices in Settlement with EU, New York Times Reports
DJ
11:39aAmazon Games and Crystal Dynamics Strike Deal to Develop and Publish Next Major Entry in Iconic Tomb Raider Series
BU
11:35aAmazon, Flipkart Sent Notices by Delhi Women's Commission Over Acid Sales Following Recent Attack in India
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Amazon Agrees to Modify Anti-Competitive Practices in Settlement with EU, New York Times Reports

12/15/2022 | 11:49am EST
-- Amazon.com has avoided billions of dollars of potential fines by agreeing to make some changes to its business practices in a settlement with European Union regulators, The New York Times reports, citing unnamed sources.

-- The settlement, set to be announced on Dec. 20, will require Amazon to give competitors equal access to valuable real estate on its website, according to The New York Times.

-- The ecommerce company will also be barred from using nonpublic information in relation to independent merchants, The New York Times reports, adding that the settlement will end two antitrust investigations in Europe.


Full article at https://cutt.ly/50bKUsB


Write to Sabela Ojea at sabela.ojea@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-15-22 1149ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. -4.13% 87.655 Delayed Quote.-45.07%
LY CORPORATION LIMITED 8.97% 0.085 Delayed Quote.-26.72%
Analyst Recommendations on AMAZON.COM, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 511 B - -
Net income 2022 -847 M - -
Net cash 2022 19 696 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1 068x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 934 B 934 B -
EV / Sales 2022 1,79x
EV / Sales 2023 1,60x
Nbr of Employees 1 608 000
Free-Float 85,8%
Chart AMAZON.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 52
Last Close Price 91,58 $
Average target price 142,41 $
Spread / Average Target 55,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew R. Jassy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jeffrey P. Bezos Executive Chairman
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Jonathan Jake Rubinstein Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.-45.07%934 267
JD.COM, INC.-16.41%91 691
JD HEALTH INTERNATIONAL INC.26.20%31 730
COUPANG, INC.-40.27%30 608
ETSY, INC.-39.70%16 595
ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LIMITED23.37%14 133