Amazon Alabama facility ordered to re-run union election -U.S. labor board

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov 29 (Reuters) - A regional director for
the U.S. National Labor Relations Board has issued a decision
ordering a re-run of a union election at an Amazon.com Inc
facility in Alabama, a spokeswoman for the NLRB said on
Monday.
Workers at the warehouse in Bessemer, Alabama, rejected
forming a union by a more than 2-to-1 margin in April. But in
August, an NLRB hearing officer said the company's conduct
around the previous vote interfered with the Bessemer union
election.
“Today’s decision confirms what we were saying all along –
that Amazon’s intimidation and interference prevented workers
from having a fair say in whether they wanted a union in their
workplace," Stuart Appelbaum, president of the Retail, Wholesale
and Department Store Union (RWDSU), said in a statement.
Amazon spokesperson Kelly Nantel said in a statement that
the company's employees overwhelmingly voted against joining the
RWDSU this year. "It’s disappointing that the NLRB has now
decided that those votes shouldn’t count."
