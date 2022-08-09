Amazon Among Companies Issued FDA Warning Letter Over Unapproved Products

By Will Feuer

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it has issued warning letters to three companies, including Amazon.com Inc., for allegedly facilitating the sale of mole and skin tag removal products that aren't approved.

The FDA said it also sent warning letters to Ariella Naturals and Justified Laboratories. The agency posted copies of the letters online.

In one letter, dated Aug. 4 and addressed to Amazon Chief Executive Andy Jassy, an FDA official said Amazon has an opportunity to address the agency's concerns, but failure to do so "may result in legal action."

Representatives for Amazon didn't immediately return a request for comment.

"We will continue to work diligently to ensure that online retailers do not sell products that violate federal law," said Donald Ashley, director of the Office of Compliance in the FDA's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research.

