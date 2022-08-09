Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Amazon.com, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    AMZN   US0231351067

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:41 2022-08-09 am EDT
137.69 USD   -1.23%
11:23aAmazon Among Companies Issued FDA Warning Letter Over Unapproved Products
DJ
10:55aFDA Issues Warning Letter To Three Firms Selling Unapproved Drugs for Mole and Skin Tag Removal, Including Amazon
MT
09:16aAMAZON COM : delivers disaster relief in response to Kentucky flooding
PU
Amazon Among Companies Issued FDA Warning Letter Over Unapproved Products

08/09/2022 | 11:23am EDT
By Will Feuer


The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it has issued warning letters to three companies, including Amazon.com Inc., for allegedly facilitating the sale of mole and skin tag removal products that aren't approved.

The FDA said it also sent warning letters to Ariella Naturals and Justified Laboratories. The agency posted copies of the letters online.

In one letter, dated Aug. 4 and addressed to Amazon Chief Executive Andy Jassy, an FDA official said Amazon has an opportunity to address the agency's concerns, but failure to do so "may result in legal action."

Representatives for Amazon didn't immediately return a request for comment.

"We will continue to work diligently to ensure that online retailers do not sell products that violate federal law," said Donald Ashley, director of the Office of Compliance in the FDA's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research.


Write to Will Feuer at Will.Feuer@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-09-22 1122ET

Analyst Recommendations on AMAZON.COM, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 522 B - -
Net income 2022 462 M - -
Net Debt 2022 21 586 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 2 843x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 420 B 1 420 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,76x
EV / Sales 2023 2,33x
Nbr of Employees 1 608 000
Free-Float 85,8%
Chart AMAZON.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 52
Last Close Price 139,41 $
Average target price 174,02 $
Spread / Average Target 24,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew R. Jassy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jeffrey P. Bezos Executive Chairman
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Jonathan Jake Rubinstein Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.-16.38%1 420 247
JD.COM, INC.-16.03%89 900
COUPANG, INC.-34.65%33 839
JD HEALTH INTERNATIONAL INC.0.08%24 901
ETSY, INC.-48.85%14 178
MONOTARO CO., LTD.24.02%9 488