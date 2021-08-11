Amazon : Announces New Robotics Fulfillment Center Plus Five New Delivery Stations in Florida, Bringing Total State Investment to Over $18 Billion

Amazon has created more than 52,000 jobs in Florida, data shows

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) today announced an expanded investment in Florida with six new buildings to support operations closer to customers. The new robotics fulfillment center and five new delivery stations are expected to create more than 2,000 full-time jobs in the Sunshine State.

Amazon's new 630,000 square-foot fulfillment center, which is anticipated to launch in Tallahassee, Florida in late 2022, will create more than 1,000 new, full-time jobs with benefits and opportunities to engage with advanced robotics. Employees at the fulfillment center will pick, pack and ship small items, such as books, electronics and toys, to customers. (Photo: Business Wire)

As Amazon continues to invest, the company has created more than 52,000 full-time jobs throughout the state according to findings from its 2021 U.S. Economic Impact Report. The report also notes Amazon’s more than $18 billion investment in the state and $530 billion in the U.S., since 2010 over the last decade, demonstrating the company’s commitment to creating quality jobs and generating economic opportunity.

The new 630,000 square-foot fulfillment center, which is anticipated to launch in Tallahassee, Florida in late 2022, will create more than 1,000 new, full-time jobs with benefits and opportunities to engage with advanced robotics. Employees at the fulfillment center will pick, pack and ship small items, such as books, electronics and toys, to customers.

The five new delivery stations will power the last mile of Amazon’s order process and help increase efficiency of deliveries for customers. Delivery stations also offer entrepreneurs the opportunity to build their own business delivering Amazon packages. In addition, independent contractors gain the flexibility to be their own boss and create their own schedule delivering for Amazon Flex.

Amazon expects the six new sites to open in 2022 at the following locations:

Fulfillment Center – 6720 Mahan Drive, Tallahassee, FL 32308

Delivery Station – 3998 Sarno Road, Melbourne, FL 32934

Delivery Station – 1301 President Barack Obama Highway, Riviera Beach, FL 33404

Delivery Station – 4000 NW 126th Avenue, Coral Springs, FL 33076

Delivery Station – 16300 Lee Road, Fort Myers, FL 33967

Delivery Station – 6101 45th Street N, St. Petersburg, FL 33714 (City of Pinellas Park)

This announcement comes one week after the company announced a new fulfillment center in Port St. Lucie, Florida, which is set to create 500 full-time jobs. Amazon currently operates more than 50 sites in Florida that support customer fulfillment and delivery operations, including more than 10 facilities that launched in 2020.

In addition to ongoing investments in its physical operations and fulfillment network, cloud infrastructure and retail locations, Amazon prioritizes significant investment in its employees, paying more than $160 billion in compensation to its U.S. workforce over the last ten years. Amazon provides employees with wages starting at least $15 an hour with industry-leading benefits starting on day one including healthcare, 401(k) retirement savings and career skills training programs.

Those interested in working at Amazon can visit amazon.jobs for more information.

Additional quotes and statements:

“We’re excited to announce five new delivery stations as we continue to invest in the state of Florida,” said Holly Sullivan, Vice President of Worldwide Economic Development for Amazon. “The new facilities not only allow us to better serve our customers across the state, it allows us to create jobs and drive opportunity within the Sunshine State. We’re proud to have created more than 52,000 jobs and invested more than $18 billion in the state over the past decade.”

“Amazon’s project is a once-in-a-generation economic development opportunity for our entire community,” said Leon County Commission Chairman Rick Minor. “Amazon’s investment in Florida’s Capital County will be transformative, generating more than 1,000 full-time jobs and a total economic impact of $451 million. We are living in extraordinary times, and our ability to create more employment opportunities for local families could not have come at a better time.” – Rick Minor, Leon County Commission Chairman

“We are pleased to welcome Amazon to the City of Melbourne. Amazon’s first investment here will bring new jobs and opportunities to further strengthen our growing economy.” – Paul Alfrey, City of Melbourne Mayor

“Economic development is a number one priority to our City. Pinellas Park is uniquely situated in the heart of Pinellas County - making its location optimal for new businesses to prosper and flourish. We support and welcome new businesses into our community and are excited about all of the opportunities for new job creation.” – Sandra L. Bradbury, City of Pinellas Park Mayor

“Business expansion and job creation are essential to the growth and vibrancy of the City of Coral Springs and the reason we are excited to welcome Amazon to our Commerce Park. The creation of 200 full-time, diverse jobs in a post-pandemic climate is the boost we needed to jump start a stronger economy long term. Amazon’s move to the newly built facility is a strong signal to other large employers and industry leaders the benefits of our city’s location to the Sawgrass Expressway and connectivity to neighboring communities. We greatly appreciate the work of the Greater Fort Lauderdale Alliance, who worked with city staff to see this opportunity become a reality.” – Scott Brook, City of Coral Springs Mayor

