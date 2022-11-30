Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Amazon.com, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMZN   US0231351067

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:12 2022-11-30 am EST
92.37 USD   -0.06%
10:46aAmazon Calls Thanksgiving Weekend 'Biggest Ever' for Holiday Shopping
DJ
10:37aAmazon records biggest ever Thanksgiving shopping weekend
RE
10:24aBrookfield Asset Management Selects AWS to Modernize Operation Systems
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Amazon Calls Thanksgiving Weekend 'Biggest Ever' for Holiday Shopping

11/30/2022 | 10:46am EST
By Dean Seal


Amazon.com Inc. said the five-day stretch from Thanksgiving to Cyber Monday proved to be its biggest holiday shopping weekend ever, with customers buying a record number of products.

The online shopping giant didn't provide specific metrics for the record performance and said it is currently unable to determine the impact that the shopping period will have on its operations in the holiday season and fourth quarter.

Apple AirPods and Amazon's Echo Dot and Fire TV Stick devices were among top-selling products, which were dominated by the home, fashion, toys and beauty categories with the most sales over the Thanksgiving weekend, the company said.

Other best-selling items during the holiday period included Hasbro Inc.'s Connect Four board game, Christmas gifts sold by the natural personal products brand Burt's Bees, Champion and New Balance apparel, and the Nintendo Switch, the company said.


Write to Dean Seal at dean.seal@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-30-22 1045ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. -0.44% 92.185 Delayed Quote.-44.56%
APPLE INC. -0.04% 141.18 Delayed Quote.-18.78%
HASBRO, INC. -2.31% 60.75 Delayed Quote.-38.92%
NINTENDO CO., LTD. 0.44% 5894 Delayed Quote.9.38%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 511 B - -
Net income 2022 -828 M - -
Net cash 2022 19 696 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1 089x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 943 B 943 B -
EV / Sales 2022 1,81x
EV / Sales 2023 1,61x
Nbr of Employees 1 608 000
Free-Float 85,8%
Chart AMAZON.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 52
Last Close Price 92,42 $
Average target price 142,70 $
Spread / Average Target 54,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew R. Jassy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jeffrey P. Bezos Executive Chairman
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Jonathan Jake Rubinstein Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.-44.56%942 837
JD.COM, INC.-24.00%83 363
COUPANG, INC.-35.47%33 565
JD HEALTH INTERNATIONAL INC.7.40%26 870
ETSY, INC.-44.33%15 319
ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LIMITED-7.44%10 551