Amazon Calls Thanksgiving Weekend 'Biggest Ever' for Holiday Shopping

By Dean Seal

Amazon.com Inc. said the five-day stretch from Thanksgiving to Cyber Monday proved to be its biggest holiday shopping weekend ever, with customers buying a record number of products.

The online shopping giant didn't provide specific metrics for the record performance and said it is currently unable to determine the impact that the shopping period will have on its operations in the holiday season and fourth quarter.

Apple AirPods and Amazon's Echo Dot and Fire TV Stick devices were among top-selling products, which were dominated by the home, fashion, toys and beauty categories with the most sales over the Thanksgiving weekend, the company said.

Other best-selling items during the holiday period included Hasbro Inc.'s Connect Four board game, Christmas gifts sold by the natural personal products brand Burt's Bees, Champion and New Balance apparel, and the Nintendo Switch, the company said.

