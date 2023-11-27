By Mauro Orru



Amazon.com reached an agreement with most of its workers in Spain, averting the full impact of a strike that risked crippling its warehouses on one of the busiest days of the year.

An Amazon spokesperson said the deal with the CCOO trade union meant that some 20,000 workers at its fulfillment centers in Spain had effectively called off a strike, though the company didn't reach an agreement with some 5,000 workers in its last-mile operations, the final phase of the delivery process. Those workers will still go on strike for one hour during their shifts on Cyber Monday until 2:00 am CET on Tuesday.

"The overwhelming majority of our people continue to work as normal and there will be no impact on customers," the spokesperson said.

Warehouse workers and drivers planned strikes in the U.S., the U.K., Germany, Italy and Spain during the busy Black Friday shopping weekend to demand better wages and working conditions, according to the UNI Global Union, a global union federation focused on the services sector with affiliated organizations from 150 countries.

The industrial action is part of a global campaign known as "Make Amazon Pay" coordinated by the UNI Global Union. This is the fourth year that the campaign has taken place, but this time the protests come against a background of rising labor unrest in developed economies. The U.S. has seen walkouts in industries ranging from auto making to entertainment, while labor protests swept several European economies earlier this year.

"We are proud of the pay, benefits and safe working conditions we already provide to our teams in Spain, and of their great work to deliver for customers," the Amazon spokesperson said.

