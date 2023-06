June 26 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc:

* AMAZON.COM INC: LAUNCHES AMAZON HUB DELIVERY

* AMAZON.COM INC: NEW DELIVERY PROGRAM HAS GOAL TO RECRUIT 2,500 SMALL BUSINESS PARTNERS IS U.S. BY END OF YEAR

* AMAZON.COM INC - HAVE PILOTED THE PROGRAM IN RURAL AREAS OF THE U.S. AND NOW PLAN TO SCALE IT AND EVEN BRING IT TO LARGE CITIES