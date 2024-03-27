By Sabela Ojea
Amazon has completed a $4 billion investment in the AI startup Anthropic.
The ecommerce company on Wednesday said it has made an additional $2.75 billion investment in Anthropic as it looks to further advance generative AI.
In September, the company invested $1.25 billion in Anthropic, which selected Amazon Web Services as its primary cloud provider.
Amazon's latest AI news comes a week after AWS, Accenture and Anthropic said they have joined forces to help companies apply and scale generative AI in a responsible way.
