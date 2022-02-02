Amazon Created 25,000 Permanent Jobs Across UK in 2021

By Michael Susin

Amazon.com Inc. said Wednesday that its permanent U.K. workforce increased by 25,000 in 2021 across corporate functions, research and development, and operations.

The Seattle-based tech company said that it currently has a total of 70,000 employees in the U.K.

The company had previously announced that it would create 10,000 roles and finish 2021 with 55,000 permanent employees.

The company said it is creating 1,500 new apprenticeships for 2022, with more than 40 entry to degree-level schemes available.

