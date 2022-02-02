Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Amazon.com, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMZN   US0231351067

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Amazon Created 25,000 Permanent Jobs Across UK in 2021

02/02/2022 | 04:33am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Michael Susin


Amazon.com Inc. said Wednesday that its permanent U.K. workforce increased by 25,000 in 2021 across corporate functions, research and development, and operations.

The Seattle-based tech company said that it currently has a total of 70,000 employees in the U.K.

The company had previously announced that it would create 10,000 roles and finish 2021 with 55,000 permanent employees.

The company said it is creating 1,500 new apprenticeships for 2022, with more than 40 entry to degree-level schemes available.


Write to Michael Susin at michael.susin@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-02-22 0433ET

All news about AMAZON.COM, INC.
04:33aAmazon Created 25,000 Permanent Jobs Across UK in 2021
DJ
02/01Big tech should reimburse victims of online scams - British lawmakers
RE
02/01Earnings beats underwhelm as Wall Street looks for good news
RE
02/01Amazon's Fourth-Quarter Results Seen Steady, First Quarter to be 'Low Point' for Revenu..
MT
02/01"The Last Rights" Latest Novel from UK Author Geoff Cook is Published
AQ
02/01Amazon.com Likely to Post Q4 Revenue In-Line With Estimates, Potential Upside on Profit..
MT
02/01Joe Rogan row puts cost of Spotify podcasts under investor microscope
RE
02/01AMAZON COM : and the Ad Council unveil new 'Love Has No Labels' campaign
PU
02/01TRAYVON : TEN YEARS LATER — A Mother's Essay from Sybrina Fulton Now Available from ..
BU
02/01MARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : February 1, 2022
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMAZON.COM, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 470 B - -
Net income 2021 21 029 M - -
Net cash 2021 37 923 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 74,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 534 B 1 534 B -
EV / Sales 2021 3,18x
EV / Sales 2022 2,66x
Nbr of Employees 1 298 000
Free-Float 83,2%
Chart AMAZON.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 50
Last Close Price 3 023,87 $
Average target price 4 120,28 $
Spread / Average Target 36,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew R. Jassy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jeffrey P. Bezos Executive Chairman
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Jonathan Jake Rubinstein Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.-9.31%1 533 548
JD.COM, INC.7.15%115 919
ETSY, INC.-30.50%19 291
WAYFAIR INC.-14.43%16 994
ALLEGRO.EU SA-3.24%9 781
MONOTARO CO., LTD.-10.76%8 011