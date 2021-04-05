Amazon, Delivered: Meet four women leading in logistics

From sisters to small-business entrepreneurs, Amazon is sharing the stories of four dynamic women who are leading teams in transportation services and demonstrating Amazon's commitment to customer obsession.

When asked what inspired her to leave her corporate job and start a small trucking business, Ebony McKinley credits her mother. McKinley, who runs Seven Strong Trucking, recalls going to work with her mother as a child and watching her confidently lead sales meetings in a room full of men.

'My mom was bold with an entrepreneurial spirit, and that made me comfortable joining an industry that I might not have without her,' McKinley said.

Seven Strong Trucking is named for McKinley's family of seven-including her husband, four children, and the family dog. The Arizona business has grown from two to 40 employees since partnering with Amazon in 2020.

McKinley said she and her business-partner husband see their employees as extended family. They pride themselves on creating a safe space to work and a loving environment with unwavering support.

McKinley admits that starting her own business was daunting, but she has supportive advice for her fellow entrepreneurs: 'Don't wait for the perfect moment or opportunity. You'd be surprised once you get started how doors will open for you. But you have to take a chance on yourself and take that first step. I was terrified to do it, but I took one step, then five steps, and now I'm running!'

Jacqueline Nelson, who owns NW Premiere Logistics, has been serving on the front lines her entire adult life. The Air Force veteran spent 30 years as a nurse in and around Detroit before 'retiring' to her next career: small business owner.

At age 67, the grandmother now supports last mile deliveries at Amazon's delivery station in Pontiac, Michigan. Nelson-or Miss Jackie, as she's called by most of her employees-has dreams of creating a family legacy through her business, which is an Amazon Delivery Service Partner.

Her husband, daughter, son-in-law, and six grandchildren are among those working with her to deliver packages to Amazon customers seven days a week. They've been doing so throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

'We wanted to do something together, that would grow and become a legacy for our family, while working with young people,' Nelson said. 'My husband and I have been essential employees our whole lives, but through the pandemic, I've learned the real meaning of that.'

Employees at Amazon's Atlanta delivery station aren't seeing double-identical twins and process assistants Shemere and Shemia Jones have built their careers working alongside one another.

'As sisters and teammates, we share one common goal and that's to connect with others and set them up for success,' Shemia explained.

The sisters simultaneously received degrees in counseling and therapy. They also joined the workforce together. They credit their ability to seamlessly work together for their growth and success. But their primary goals are to maintain positive attitudes and inspire their teammates 'to do and be their best.'

'We've grown in the company by showing our leaders who we are,' Shemere said.

These are just a few of the many inspiring women leading and empowering teams at Amazon and Amazon partners. Thank you to each of them for providing a glimpse into their lives.

