Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Amazon.com, Inc.    AMZN

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Amazon, Delivered: Meet four women leading in logistics

04/05/2021 | 12:06pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

From sisters to small-business entrepreneurs, Amazon is sharing the stories of four dynamic women who are leading teams in transportation services and demonstrating Amazon's commitment to customer obsession.

Ebony McKinley

When asked what inspired her to leave her corporate job and start a small trucking business, Ebony McKinley credits her mother. McKinley, who runs Seven Strong Trucking, recalls going to work with her mother as a child and watching her confidently lead sales meetings in a room full of men.

'My mom was bold with an entrepreneurial spirit, and that made me comfortable joining an industry that I might not have without her,' McKinley said.

Seven Strong Trucking is named for McKinley's family of seven-including her husband, four children, and the family dog. The Arizona business has grown from two to 40 employees since partnering with Amazon in 2020.

McKinley said she and her business-partner husband see their employees as extended family. They pride themselves on creating a safe space to work and a loving environment with unwavering support.

McKinley admits that starting her own business was daunting, but she has supportive advice for her fellow entrepreneurs: 'Don't wait for the perfect moment or opportunity. You'd be surprised once you get started how doors will open for you. But you have to take a chance on yourself and take that first step. I was terrified to do it, but I took one step, then five steps, and now I'm running!'

Jacqueline Nelson

Jacqueline Nelson, who owns NW Premiere Logistics, has been serving on the front lines her entire adult life. The Air Force veteran spent 30 years as a nurse in and around Detroit before 'retiring' to her next career: small business owner.

At age 67, the grandmother now supports last mile deliveries at Amazon's delivery station in Pontiac, Michigan. Nelson-or Miss Jackie, as she's called by most of her employees-has dreams of creating a family legacy through her business, which is an Amazon Delivery Service Partner.

Her husband, daughter, son-in-law, and six grandchildren are among those working with her to deliver packages to Amazon customers seven days a week. They've been doing so throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

'We wanted to do something together, that would grow and become a legacy for our family, while working with young people,' Nelson said. 'My husband and I have been essential employees our whole lives, but through the pandemic, I've learned the real meaning of that.'

Shemere and Shemia Jones

Employees at Amazon's Atlanta delivery station aren't seeing double-identical twins and process assistants Shemere and Shemia Jones have built their careers working alongside one another.

'As sisters and teammates, we share one common goal and that's to connect with others and set them up for success,' Shemia explained.

The sisters simultaneously received degrees in counseling and therapy. They also joined the workforce together. They credit their ability to seamlessly work together for their growth and success. But their primary goals are to maintain positive attitudes and inspire their teammates 'to do and be their best.'

'We've grown in the company by showing our leaders who we are,' Shemere said.

These are just a few of the many inspiring women leading and empowering teams at Amazon and Amazon partners. Thank you to each of them for providing a glimpse into their lives.

Learn moreabout job opportunities at Amazon.

Disclaimer

Amazon.com Inc. published this content on 05 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2021 16:05:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AMAZON.COM, INC.
12:06pAMAZON, DELIVERED : Meet four women leading in logistics
PU
09:14aWhy We Need New Benchmarks for AI -- Journal Report
DJ
08:39aSTREET COLOR : Amazon Illegally Retaliated Against Critics, Agency Said: NY Time..
MT
07:37aMARKET CHATTER : Labor Board Reportedly Accuses Amazon of 'Illegally' Terminatin..
MT
05:31aLABOR BOARD FINDS AMAZON ILLEGALLY F : Nyt
RE
04/04AMAZON COM  : Our recent response to Representative Pocan
PU
04/04Big U.S. Companies Added Jobs in 2020 -- Thanks to Amazon
DJ
04/02AMAZON COM  : new tower for the Bellevue skyline
PU
04/02Market's SPAC Attack Spreads to ETFs. What Should Investors Do? -- Journal Re..
DJ
04/01Ford resumes political donations after review
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 473 B - -
Net income 2021 25 067 M - -
Net cash 2021 65 881 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 65,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 592 B 1 592 B -
EV / Sales 2021 3,23x
EV / Sales 2022 2,66x
Nbr of Employees 1 298 000
Free-Float 81,9%
Chart AMAZON.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 54
Average target price 4 043,50 $
Last Close Price 3 161,00 $
Spread / Highest target 64,5%
Spread / Average Target 27,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 17,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jeffrey P. Bezos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Independent Director
Jonathan Jake Rubinstein Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.-2.95%1 591 768
JD.COM, INC.-4.08%130 828
WAYFAIR INC.49.68%35 056
ETSY, INC.17.03%26 243
ALLEGRO.EU SA-33.81%14 643
MONOTARO CO., LTD.16.76%13 757
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ