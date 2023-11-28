Amazon: EU concerned about iRobot acquisition

November 28, 2023 at 06:48 am EST Share

The European Commission has informed Amazon, via a preliminary opinion, that its proposed acquisition of iRobot could restrict competition in the robot vacuum cleaner ('RVC') market.



On July 6, 2023, the Commission opened an in-depth investigation to assess Amazon's acquisition of iRobot



As a result of this investigation, the Commission is concerned that Amazon could restrict competition in the European Economic Area ('EEA') and/or national markets for RVCs, by hindering the ability of competing suppliers of RVCs to compete effectively.



The Commission points out, however, that this statement of objections does not prejudge the outcome of the investigation.



Amazon now has the opportunity to respond to the Commission's statement of objections, to consult the Commission's file and to request a hearing.





Copyright (c) 2023 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.