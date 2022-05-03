Amazon France pay deal rejected by unions on last day of talks

PARIS, May 3 (Reuters) - Most unions at U.S. e-commerce
giant Amazon's French arm rejected the company's 2022
pay proposal on the final day of talks, but no immediate
industrial action is planned, union representatives said.
A group unions had proposed a 5% pay increase to compensate
for a sharp rise in inflation in France. The company, meanwhile,
offered a 3.5% general increase from June 1, with only the
CFE-CGC management union accepting the terms, union sources
said.
"In any other year this would have been a good proposal but,
since December, inflation is rocketing, with energy, food and
other prices going up sharply," said Jean-Francois Berot, a
representative of the SUD union.
Union sources said there could be some employee action in
the coming days or weeks, but no strikes have been planned so
far.
A statement from Amazon said that its proposal was better
than the 2-2.5% median wage increases at big companies this
year. It also said that salaries for Amazon France staff have
risen by more than 5.6% over the past 12 months, which it said
corresponded to increases to the French minimum wage over that
period.
"We are pleased to confirm Amazon’s competitive wage
increase proposal, which we believe is fair for our employees
and will now be implemented in our eight fulfilment centres,
including other financial measures," it said.
A company spokeswoman said that the 3.5% increase will be on
top of existing benefits such as free shares and contributions
to transport costs.
"The company had threatened to lower its offer to 3% if
there was no deal by Tuesday, but in the end Amazon stuck with
the 3.5% offer. The proposal will pass, but without (majority)
union approval," said CFDT union member Morgane Boulard.
In April all of Amazon's eight logistics centres in France
were hit by staff walkouts tied to a dispute over pay.
Amazon said it employs close to 15,500 staff on permanent
contracts in France and plans to create 3,000 more permanent
positions this year.
