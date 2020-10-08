Log in
Amazon India's payments unit gets $95.5 million from parent ahead of festive season

10/08/2020 | 11:57pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Amazon is pictured inside the company's office in Bengaluru

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc has invested 7 billion rupees ($95.51 million) in its Indian payments unit, ahead of the festive season, data from business intelligence firm Tofler showed.

Amazon will begin its festive season sales on Oct. 17, and has been trying to encourage payments through Amazon Pay with cashbacks and other rewards.

Both Amazon and Flipkart offer deep discounts on everything from clothes, smartphones to home appliances ahead of key Hindu festivals Dussehra and Diwali.

In July, Jeff Bezos-led Amazon.com had invested 23.10 billion rupees in Amazon Seller Services and early this year announced a $1 billion investment to bring more than 10 million small businesses online in India by 2025.

Amazon, billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries and Walmart Inc's Flipkart are in a race to gain market share in India's fast-growing online market for food and groceries.

Oil-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance is also expanding its new commerce venture and has raised 377.19 billion rupees ($5.14 billion) in a month by selling stakes in its retail unit to investors including KKR & Co, private equity firm Silver Lake and Abu Dhabi state fund Mubadala Investment Co.

Meanwhile, this week, Amazon.com Inc sent a legal notice to Future Group, alleging the retailer's $3.38 billion asset sale to Reliance breached an agreement with the e-commerce giant.

(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. -0.16% 3190.55 Delayed Quote.72.66%
FUTURE CONSUMER LIMITED -4.80% 7.93 End-of-day quote.-64.76%
FUTURE RETAIL LIMITED -1.74% 82 Delayed Quote.-74.18%
KKR & CO. INC. 2.27% 36.05 Delayed Quote.23.59%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.51% 43.11 Delayed Quote.-36.48%
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD -0.94% 2219.9 Delayed Quote.50.52%
SILVER 1.63% 24.244 Delayed Quote.33.44%
WALMART INC. 0.33% 141.36 Delayed Quote.18.95%
WTI -0.48% 40.98 Delayed Quote.-34.76%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 369 B - -
Net income 2020 16 146 M - -
Net cash 2020 51 861 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 101x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 598 B 1 598 B -
EV / Sales 2020 4,19x
EV / Sales 2021 3,48x
Nbr of Employees 798 000
Free-Float 81,3%
Chart AMAZON.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 53
Average target price 3 742,80 $
Last Close Price 3 190,55 $
Spread / Highest target 41,0%
Spread / Average Target 17,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,31%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey P. Bezos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Dave Clark Senior Vice President-Worldwide Operations
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.72.66%1 600 688
JD.COM, INC.121.74%121 906
WAYFAIR INC.241.35%29 426
ETSY, INC.222.03%17 023
MONOTARO CO., LTD.84.74%12 283
B2W COMPANHIA DIGITAL38.72%8 864
