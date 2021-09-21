Amazon : Introduces Kindle Paperwhite Kids, Providing Distraction-Free Reading Time for Kids to Explore Thousands of New and Classic Titles

New waterproof Kindle Paperwhite Kids arrives with a 6.8” glare-free display that appears like real paper, even in sunlight; battery that lasts up to 10 weeks; 1-year of Amazon Kids+; a kid-friendly case; and a 2-year worry-free guarantee—just $159.99

(NASDAQ: AMZN)—Amazon today introduced the all-new Kindle Paperwhite Kids, built from the ground up for kids ages 7 and up. Purpose-built for reading books with zero distractions—no games, ads, or video—the first-ever waterproof Kindle for kids comes with an adjustable warm light, a compact design, a glare-free display, and up to a 10-week battery life. It also includes a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+ with access to thousands of books, a kid-friendly cover, and a 2-year worry-free guarantee—all for only $159.99. Customers can learn more at amazon.com/kindlepaperwhitekids. Amazon also announced the all-new Kindle Paperwhite and the first-ever Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition, learn more here.

“The new Kindle Paperwhite Kids makes it easy and fun for kids to read with access to books kids love from award-winning, diverse authors,” said Kurt Beidler, general manager of Amazon Kids. “Since we introduced Kindle Kids two years ago, kids have used their Kindle devices to read over 16 million books and logged nearly 1.6 billion minutes reading. We hope the new reading experience with Kindle Paperwhite Kids helps even more kids become lifelong reading fans.”

Kid-Friendly Content and Features

Every Kindle Paperwhite Kids comes with 1 year of Amazon Kids+, providing access to thousands of books, ranging from timeless classics grown-ups will remember from their own childhoods to newer hits kids will recognize from theirs. And, Kindle Paperwhite Kids is packed with features that encourage more reading and parental controls for additional support.

Latest hits and award-winners. Explore popular titles like Divergent, Spy School, and Diary of a Wimpy Kid; books from series like Keeper of the Lost Cities, Percy Jackson, Enchanted Forest Chronicles, and Harry Potter; and titles that have won the Newbery Medal, Coretta Scott King Award, Children’s Choice Award, and more, all in the Amazon Kids+ library.

Add from your library. Get instant access to new releases and bestsellers, plus over a million titles at $2.99 or less to add even more stories to your child's Kindle Paperwhite Kids library.

Switch seamlessly between reading and listening. When kids want to listen to a book instead of reading one, they can use Bluetooth-enabled speakers or headphones with Audible. With Amazon Kids+, hundreds of Audible books are available, including gaming and tween books Escape from the Overworld and Way of the Warrior; classics like The Secret Garden and Peter Pan; and Audible Originals like Interview with the Robot and The Mystwick School of Musicraft.

Educational tools to build literacy skills. Kindle Paperwhite Kids includes Word Wise offering quick definitions above a word to minimize interruptions, and Vocabulary Builder that creates flashcards of words looked up in the Kindle dictionary for review and learning. It also offers OpenDyslexic, a font preferred by some readers with dyslexia.

Achievement badges. Kids can challenge themselves to read more and earn badges like Serious Reader and Book Worm when they make progress towards pre-defined goals.

Parental controls. Within the easy to use Parent Dashboard, grown-ups can view reading progress, add books to their child's library, and more. As Kindle Paperwhite Kids is designed only for reading, kids do not have access to the Internet, social media, or an ability to make any surprise purchases. And coming soon, parents can use the Bedtime feature to ensure their kids get proper time for sleep, and are well rested for the next day's adventures.

Designed for a Distraction-Free Reading Experience

Kindle Paperwhite Kids is purpose built for reading. By design, it is distraction-free to help kids discover their love of books and develop their literacy skills.

Read anytime, anywhere: The new Kindle Paperwhite Kids has a black and white glare-free display. And if the mood strikes after lights out, Kindle Paperwhite Kids has an adjustable warm light to shift the shade of the screen from white light to a warm amber.

Waterproof and worry-free: Kids can take their Kindle Paperwhite Kids with them wherever they want to go—whether they're reading before bedtime, playing at the pool, or taking a family trip to the beach. It has been tested to withstand accidental immersion in water, and with a 2-year worry-free guarantee, if it breaks, return it, and we'll replace it for free.

Improved, immersive design: It features a large 6.8-inch 300 ppi glare-free display that appears like real paper, with small borders, fast page turns, and a thin design. It also includes a cover that's made to last—with magnets that close the cover securely and a durable exterior that protects it from scratches.

Convenience for kids on the go: Kindle Paperwhite Kids can last up to 10 weeks on a single battery charge, and can charge from zero to full battery in 2.5 hours or less, using a 9W adapter or larger, making it the perfect device for families and kids on the go.

“Reading plays a critical and foundational role in a child’s learning, creativity, social-emotional health, and cognitive development. Reading is where children learn to decode the written word and create characters, worlds, and new ideas of their very own,” said Michael Rich, MD, MPH, founder of the Digital Wellness Lab and associate professor of pediatrics at Harvard Medical School. “Whether the child is being read to by a loving adult or reading on their own, well-designed e-books that encourage this process offer a near-infinite variety of imaginative and human experiences.”

Pricing and Availability

The all-new Kindle Paperwhite Kids is $159.99 and available for pre-order today. It will start shipping on October 27. Customers can choose from three kid-friendly cover designs: Black and two patterns, ‘Emerald Forest’ and ‘Robot Dreams.’ Every Kindle Paperwhite Kids comes with 1 year of Amazon Kids+, which auto-renews after 1 year and can be cancelled at any time.

For existing Amazon Kids+ customers who purchase the new Kindle Paperwhite Kids, your subscription will be automatically replaced on the day you activate the device, and your included one year of Amazon Kids+ will begin.

