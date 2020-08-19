Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Amazon.com, Inc.    AMZN

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 08/19 01:01:53 pm
3303.06 USD   -0.28%
12:35pAMAZON IS HIRING AND EXPANDING ITS OFFICES : Inside the Tech Giant's Strategy
DJ
10:49aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Nvidia, Lowe's, Zur Rose
09:31aApple tops $2 trillion in market value
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Amazon Is Hiring and Expanding Its Offices: Inside the Tech Giant's Strategy

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/19/2020 | 12:35pm EDT

By Sebastian Herrera

Amazon.com Inc., already one of the world's largest companies, has hired at a brisk pace even amid the great economic uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Like other retailers, Amazon encountered an unprecedented wave of orders after lockdowns pushed millions more people toward online shopping, a trend many expect to continue. Retailers like Walmart Inc. and Target Corp., as well as e-commerce companies such as Instacart Inc., also saw immense growth online and hired hundreds of thousands of workers.

Amazon has said it still views office spaces in prime city locations as important to its future and is laying the groundwork for its employees to return to the office. The Seattle-based company is allowing staff who can work from home to do so until Jan. 8.

Amazon's perspective on the value of being in the office is in contrast to other companies such as Facebook Inc. and Twitter Inc. that have embraced virtual work and suggested it will last long after the pandemic subsides.

Here's more on Amazon's continued expansion:

Where is Amazon hiring, and for what types of positions?

Amazon is increasing its workforce among both its corporate and noncorporate ranks. Hourly positions are continuously open at its hundreds of warehouses throughout the country, where workers sort, stow and prepare packages for delivery and take in returns. The company pays a minimum wage of $15 an hour, although it did away with certain incentive pay and stock compensation for hourly warehouse and customer-service employees when it changed the pay rate in 2018. Its biggest warehouses used for the bulk of its fulfillment operations are typically located in suburban areas, while smaller delivery centers are placed closer to cities to speed up shipping times.

In its corporate offices, the company is adding software engineers, product managers, cloud infrastructure architects and other roles. Such jobs at Amazon can pay in the six figures. Despite a shift in workplace practices caused by the pandemic, Amazon said it plans to have much of its corporate workforce in offices long-term. The company said this week it is adding thousands of employees in major markets such as New York, Dallas and Phoenix.

How many people does Amazon employ?

Walmart is the only private U.S. company to employ more workers than Amazon. Including temporary workers the company describes as seasonal, Amazon has more than one million employees world-wide. Its total head count in the U.S. without seasonal employees exceeds 600,000, with more than 100,000 of those within corporate ranks.

The company added 175,000 warehouse workers in March and April, 125,000 of which it said in May it would keep permanently. Amazon said this week it is in the process of adding 3,500 corporate workers at offices in New York, Phoenix, San Diego, Denver, Detroit and Dallas. The hiring includes roles across various departments, such as Amazon Web Services, the Alexa virtual-assistant team, advertising and Amazon Fresh.

Why can Amazon hire so much?

Amazon is growing rapidly and has also become quite profitable even during the pandemic. While the company has dominated online shopping for years, the pandemic vastly accelerated the trend of online shopping, giving Amazon record sales. Investors have taken notice, and its market value now exceeds $1.5 trillion.

In 2019, Amazon made more than $280 billion in revenue, a figure that should be easily topped this year. Its nonretail segments, such as its cloud computing and advertising businesses, continue to see fast growth, creating further job opportunities.

Amazon is under regulatory scrutiny. Why?

As Amazon has grown, it has also attracted critics who say it has used its size and market strength in a way that has stifled competition.

Regulators both in the U.S. and abroad are investigating Amazon and other tech companies on antitrust grounds, and some former Democratic presidential contenders have called for the company to be broken up. Amazon's operations touch numerous industries, including grocery, auto, home surveillance, entertainment and book publishing. While U.S. regulators are focusing on Amazon's power on its site and in online shopping, politicians, competitors and its own customers have criticized some of the company's choices and how it uses its size and clout as it has expanded.

Where will Amazon continue adding jobs?

Online retail is expected to remain core to Amazon's operations. The company has steadily increased distribution capacity closer to customers' homes. From April to June alone, it spent more than $9 billion in capital projects.

Amazon's e-commerce business depends not only on warehouse and delivery workers to fulfill the millions of daily orders, but engineers, advertising specialists, product managers and numerous others that are responsible for the efficiency of its website and fulfillment processes. Amazon has indicated it will continue to fill such positions and even retrain a large percentage of its current workforce for technical roles it has deemed essential to its future.

Write to Sebastian Herrera at Sebastian.Herrera@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. -0.34% 3298.975 Delayed Quote.79.26%
FACEBOOK 1.31% 265.505 Delayed Quote.27.81%
TARGET CORPORATION 12.18% 153.8 Delayed Quote.6.78%
TWITTER 3.46% 39.34 Delayed Quote.18.60%
WALMART INC. -1.55% 132.62 Delayed Quote.13.35%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about AMAZON.COM, INC.
12:35pAMAZON IS HIRING AND EXPANDING ITS O : Inside the Tech Giant's Strategy
DJ
10:49aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Nvidia, Lowe's, Zur Rose
09:31aApple tops $2 trillion in market value
RE
09:03aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. indices at record highs
04:26aShares nudge up as Wall Street record outweighs jitters on growth
RE
02:48aAmazon Orders Up More Office Space, Defying Tech Trend -- WSJ
DJ
02:30aReliance buys majority stake in online pharmacy Netmeds for $83 million
RE
02:29aReliance buys majority stake in online pharmacy Netmeds for $83 mln
RE
08/18Reliance buys majority stake in online pharmacy Netmeds for $83 mln
RE
08/18SIMON, THE BIGGEST U.S. MALL OWNER, : Innovator and Traditionalist
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 368 B - -
Net income 2020 15 937 M - -
Net cash 2020 51 793 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 106x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 659 B 1 659 B -
EV / Sales 2020 4,37x
EV / Sales 2021 3,65x
Nbr of Employees 798 000
Free-Float 81,3%
Chart AMAZON.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 52
Average target price 3 668,59 $
Last Close Price 3 312,49 $
Spread / Highest target 26,8%
Spread / Average Target 10,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey P. Bezos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Dave Clark Senior Vice President-Worldwide Operations
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.79.26%1 659 192
JD.COM, INC.99.60%109 734
WAYFAIR INC.260.85%31 107
ETSY, INC.200.25%15 872
B2W COMPANHIA DIGITAL81.99%10 934
MONOTARO CO., LTD.49.33%10 386
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group