Amazon : Is on Track to Invest $18 Billion in 2020 to Help Small and Medium-Sized Businesses Grow Their Sales

More than 25,000 entrepreneurs and brand owners are set to attend Amazon Accelerate this week, the company’s largest-ever U.S. event dedicated to seller success

Amazon has launched more than 135 new tools and services this year to help sellers manage and grow their businesses, including new ways to connect brands with customers

Amazon announces it will spend an additional $100 million this year to promote small businesses during Prime Day and through the holiday season

Amazon commits to educate and support more than 500,000 U.S. SMBs and onboard 100,000 new U.S. sellers, helping them succeed and build thriving businesses selling with Amazon

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) today announced it is on course to invest $18 billion this year to help independent businesses sell to customers, including investments in logistics, tools, services, programs, and people. Since the beginning of the year, Amazon has launched more than 135 free tools and services to help sellers grow their sales in Amazon’s store. In the next twelve months, the company will provide more than 500,000 U.S. small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) currently selling on Amazon with online selling guidance, education, and support, and the company plans to onboard an additional 100,000 U.S. businesses as new sellers in its store. The announcements were made at Amazon Accelerate – a three-day virtual summit for U.S. SMBs who are currently selling in Amazon’s store or interested in doing so.

Amazon Accelerate is the company’s largest-ever U.S. event focused on providing existing and aspiring sellers with insights and ideas for how small businesses can thrive in Amazon’s store. Despite the impact COVID-19 has had on small businesses, many American SMBs selling through Amazon have experienced continued growth. Third-party sellers continue to account for more than half of all units sold in Amazon’s store, and even during the pandemic, third-party sales continued to grow faster than Amazon’s first-party sales. In the twelve-month period ending in May, American SMB sellers sold more than 3.4 billion products, up from 2.7 billion year-over-year, and averaged $160,000 in sales, up from approximately $100,000 a year prior. Accelerate features Amazon executives, sellers, and independent online selling experts sharing insights on how sellers can sustain and grow their companies through 2020 and into the future.

“At Amazon, our mission is to be Earth’s most customer-centric company, and part of fulfilling that mission is connecting small businesses with customers,” says Jeff Wilke, CEO Worldwide Consumer at Amazon, who opened the event with a fireside chat with Dharmesh Mehta, Vice President, Customer Trust & Partner Support at Amazon. “Amazon’s success is directly tied to the success of independent businesses across the U.S. We are passionate about supporting small businesses, investing and inventing on their behalf to help them be resilient through COVID-19 and beyond.”

Amazon also announced plans to invest an additional $100 million to help small businesses around the world increase their sales and reach new customers this Prime Day and throughout the holiday season. Last year during Prime Day, third-party sellers – mostly SMBs – exceeded $2 billion in global sales. This new investment will go toward putting a spotlight on the diversity of small businesses selling in Amazon’s store, positioning them for increased sales during Prime Day and throughout Q4. Further details will be announced closer to Prime Day.

Amazon has launched 135 free tools this year for sellers to help them gain insights, protect and build their brands, and delight customers. For example, “Repeat Purchase Behavior” provides insights that let sellers leverage data on how customers engage with brands. “Brand Follow” represents Amazon’s investment in customer relationship management tools, allowing sellers to connect with customers who have shown an interest in the brand through features like personalized posts on the homepage.

To learn more about the millions of small and medium-sized businesses growing with Amazon, visit: aboutamazon.com/supporting-small-businesses.

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, and Alexa are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit www.amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements which are inherently difficult to predict, including statements regarding planned investments and growth in SMB sellers. Actual results could differ materially for a variety of reasons, including fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, changes in global economic conditions and customer spending, world events, the rate of growth of the Internet, online commerce, and cloud services, the amount that Amazon.com invests in new business opportunities and the timing of those investments, the mix of products and services sold to customers, the mix of net sales derived from products as compared with services, the extent to which we owe income or other taxes, competition, management of growth, potential fluctuations in operating results, international growth and expansion, the outcomes of claims, litigation, government investigations, and other proceedings, fulfillment, sortation, delivery, and data center optimization, risks of inventory management, seasonality, the degree to which the Company enters into, maintains, and develops commercial agreements, proposed and completed acquisitions and strategic transactions, payments risks, and risks of fulfillment throughput and productivity. Other risks and uncertainties include, among others, risks related to new products, services, and technologies, system interruptions, government regulation and taxation, and fraud. In addition, additional or unforeseen effects from the COVID-19 pandemic and the global economic climate may give rise to or amplify many of these risks. More information about factors that potentially could affect Amazon.com’s financial results is included in Amazon.com’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200901005891/en/