Amazon Japan submits improvement plan to regulators -Asahi

TOKYO, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Amazon Japan has submitted a plan
to the country's fair trade regulator on how it will improve
practices suspected of violating anti-trust rules, the Asahi
Shimbun reported on Friday.
The unit of Amazon.com Inc was raided by the Japan
Fair Trade Commission (JFTC) in 2018 on suspicion of demanding
suppliers shoulder part of the cost incurred from selling their
products at a discount on the e-commerce giant's site.
The improvement plan includes a plan to refund suppliers who
were pressured to pay this "cooperation money," the newspaper
said.
"We continue to have cooperative and productive discussions
with the JFTC," the company said in an emailed statement to
Reuters on Friday in response to the report.
"We are committed to working with our vendors to address
their needs. Amazon complies with the laws and regulations in
all locales in which we do business," it said.
Amazon Japan had come under regulatory scrutiny before. In a
past probe, the Japan Fair Trade Commission found the firm had
required suppliers that sell their products on multiple
platforms to list them on Amazon Japan at the same or lower
prices.
Amazon Japan agreed to drop the practice and the regulators
ended the probe in 2017.
(Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Christopher Cushing)