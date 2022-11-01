Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Amazon.com, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMZN   US0231351067

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:24 2022-11-01 am EDT
104.24 USD   +1.75%
09:18aAmazon Launches New Merchant Cash Advance Program Provided by Parafin, Doubling Down on Its Support for Small- and Medium-Sized Businesses
BU
08:52aWall Street eyes higher open with Fed in focus
RE
08:00aBoston-based quantum computer QuEra joins Amazon's cloud for public access
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Amazon Launches New Merchant Cash Advance Program Provided by Parafin, Doubling Down on Its Support for Small- and Medium-Sized Businesses

11/01/2022 | 09:18am EDT
Sellers will have access to convenient capital with flexible payment options through Amazon’s partnership with Parafin

New sales-based financing option will help Amazon sellers in the U.S. expand their businesses and develop new products

Today, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) launched a new financing solution, a merchant cash advance, provided by Parafin–a U.S.-based provider of growth capital for sellers. This secure financing option ties payment on the cash advance to a portion of sellers’ future sales for a fixed capital fee and provides eligible Amazon sellers with easy and quick access to capital when they need it, paired with flexible payment plans. With this program, sellers can access capital in a matter of days with transparent and capped rates, no fixed term, no personal guarantee, no credit checks or excessive paperwork, and no late fees. The program rolls out to some U.S.-based businesses today, and it will be available to hundreds of thousands of eligible sellers by early 2023.

This new merchant cash advance, through which eligible businesses can access capital from $500 up to $10 million, provides sellers with financing opportunities to expand their businesses, protect margins, develop new products, grow inventory, and efficiently manage cashflow. A flexible payment schedule is determined by a fixed percentage of the seller’s Gross Merchandise Sales (GMS) until the funding is paid off, with no minimum payments, no interest (only a fixed capital fee), and no collateral required—unlike a traditional loan. Payments are only required during periods that a seller has made sales, and the fixed payment rate ultimately protects them during periods of slow or no sales. This financing option will provide sellers that have been selling on Amazon.com for at least three months with an additional solution for their financial needs alongside the existing financing solutions portfolio of term loans, interest only loans, and lines of credit provided by Amazon and its third-party financing partners.

“Amazon is committed to providing convenient and flexible access to capital for our sellers, regardless of their size,” said Tai Koottatep, director and general manager, Amazon WW B2B Payments & Lending. “Today’s launch is another milestone in strengthening Amazon’s commitment to sellers, and builds on the strong portfolio of financial solutions we already provide. This latest offering significantly expands sellers’ reach and capabilities, and broadens their access to capital in a flexible way—one that helps them control their cashflow, and by extension, their entire business.”

“We founded Parafin with the mission to grow small businesses, and we’re thrilled that we have the opportunity to do that by providing Amazon sellers with this merchant cash advance option,” said Vineet Goel, co-founder of Parafin. “It’s a privilege to count ourselves among Amazon’s suite of financial solutions, and we look forward to making a difference for Amazon.com sellers looking to expand their business.”

“It can be difficult for small- and medium-sized businesses to access capital, regardless of whether they’re just getting started or are more established,” said Laurie McCabe, partner at SMB Group. “What Amazon is doing in partnership with Parafin to provide quick access to capital in a convenient and transparent way—and one that protects sellers during periods of low or no sales—is significant for the industry. It will be exciting to see how Amazon sellers use this merchant cash advance solution to help grow their businesses.”

For more information on this merchant cash advance, please visit https://sell.amazon.com/programs/amazon-lending.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on AMAZON.COM, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 511 B - -
Net income 2022 -911 M - -
Net cash 2022 19 694 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1 083x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 045 B 1 045 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,01x
EV / Sales 2023 1,78x
Nbr of Employees 1 608 000
Free-Float 85,8%
Chart AMAZON.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 52
Last Close Price 102,44 $
Average target price 147,42 $
Spread / Average Target 43,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew R. Jassy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jeffrey P. Bezos Executive Chairman
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Jonathan Jake Rubinstein Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.-38.55%1 045 057
JD.COM, INC.-46.78%58 228
COUPANG, INC.-41.22%30 511
JD HEALTH INTERNATIONAL INC.-29.94%17 396
ETSY, INC.-57.11%11 890
MONOTARO CO., LTD.9.41%7 583