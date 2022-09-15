Amazon Launches Veeqo, Free Shipping Software for Sellers, Including Discounted Shipping Rates

Veeqo offers all sellers, regardless of order volume, free access to discounted rates with UPS, U.S. Postal Service, DHL, and FedEx

Today at Accelerate, Amazon’s annual seller conference, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) announced the U.S. launch of Veeqo, a multi-channel shipping software built to simplify fast-growth ecommerce. Acquired by Amazon earlier this year, Veeqo helps sellers cut shipping costs while increasing the speed of fulfilling customer orders.

Sellers using Veeqo can connect their sales channels, including Amazon, eBay, Etsy, and Shopify, and access discounted rates on UPS, U.S. Postal Service, DHL, and FedEx. Veeqo’s rate-shopping feature imports sellers’ orders and automatically finds the lowest shipping rate available based on size and weight.

Veeqo CEO Matt Warren founded the company in 2013, when he was an online seller who needed software that made shipping orders from multiple sales channels cheaper and easier.

“As a seller, I found that shipping orders and managing inventory across channels was time-consuming and error prone,” Warren said. “The available shipping management software was complicated, lacked the right features, or was designed for an enterprise-sized retailer. I created a system built with the needs of all multi-channel sellers in mind. Sellers should be able to track, price, sell, and ship orders across multiple channels in just a few clicks, and with Veeqo they can.”

Previously priced at an average cost of $450 per month, Veeqo is now free for all sellers. Sellers who ship via Veeqo pay only for their chosen carrier labels, with no monthly fees.

Veeqo offers key tools to help sellers cut the cost of shipping, including:

Amazon-Certified Integration : Log in with Amazon, import orders and immediately access the lowest available shipping rates through Veeqo, thanks to an integration with Amazon’s Buy Shipping service. Avoid late deliveries and negative customer feedback.

: Log in with Amazon, import orders and immediately access the lowest available shipping rates through Veeqo, thanks to an integration with Amazon’s Buy Shipping service. Avoid late deliveries and negative customer feedback. Shipping Automation: Ship bulk batches of up to 100 orders with the lowest rates automatically selected and automatically send tracking emails to customers as orders are fulfilled, saving sellers time and money.

Ship bulk batches of up to 100 orders with the lowest rates automatically selected and automatically send tracking emails to customers as orders are fulfilled, saving sellers time and money. Brand Your Shipping: Provide a consistent brand experience with branded packing slips and invoices.

Veeqo plans to soon introduce powerful new business features for free, including:

Inventory Sync: Automatically sync inventory across Amazon, eBay, Etsy, and Shopify.

Automatically sync inventory across Amazon, eBay, Etsy, and Shopify. Track and Purchase Inventory: Veeqo offers a full inventory management solution that makes it easy to track and count stock across locations, manage bundles, and email purchase orders to suppliers

Veeqo offers a full inventory management solution that makes it easy to track and count stock across locations, manage bundles, and email purchase orders to suppliers Digital Picking: Pick and pack orders faster while preventing 99% of errors with the added accuracy of the Veeqo scanner and mobile app.

Pick and pack orders faster while preventing 99% of errors with the added accuracy of the Veeqo scanner and mobile app. Reporting and Forecasting: Generate reports that provide actionable insights, enabling sellers to make smarter stock decisions using inventory performance, historical stock, and financial information.

“Veeqo removes the hassle of managing a multichannel business and has cut our shipping time down by 30%,” said Corbin Bare, owner of River Valley Gems.

Veeqo is now available to Amazon sellers in the U.S., with early access to new features available in advance of the full launch of the new features later this year. Existing UK-based sellers will enjoy free access starting today to Veeqo’s legacy product, with a full launch of the new features in the UK to follow.

Sellers can learn more about Veeqo’s low-cost shipping labels as well as cut the cost and time needed to fulfill multi-channel orders with low shipping rates, automation, and hassle-free fulfillment tools at www.veeqo.com.

Every year, Amazon invests billions of dollars to improve the infrastructure, tools, services, fulfillment solutions, and resources dedicated to helping sellers succeed. Sellers are responsible for more than half of Amazon’s physical product sales; sellers in our store employed and provided jobs for more than 1.5 million people in the United States.

Learn more about Accelerate at https://www.amazonaccelerate.com/.

