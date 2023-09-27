By Ben Glickman

Amazon.com named Panos Panay, a longtime Microsoft executive, to succeed Dave Limp as head of the e-commerce giant's devices segment.

Chief Executive Andy Jassy said in a post on the company's website that Panay would start as chief of the Devices & Services business at the end of October, and would work with Limp for several months to ensure a smooth transition.

Limp, who has been at the company for more than 13 years and oversees products such as Amazon's Alexa, said in August he would retire. The business unit has struggled to get certain device lines off the ground and has seen job cuts over the last year.

Jassy said that Panay worked at Microsoft for nearly 20 years, most recently as executive vice president and chief product officer. He has also overseen Microsoft Devices and the Surface product line.

