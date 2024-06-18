By Colin Kellaher

Amazon.com unionized workers in New York City have ratified a plan to affiliate with the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, one of the largest U.S. labor groups.

The Teamsters on Tuesday said Amazon Labor Union voted more than 98% in favor of the affiliation, which the two sides announced earlier this month.

ALU-International Brotherhood of Teamsters Local 1, which will be newly chartered, will represent roughly 5,500 Amazon warehouse workers at JFK8 in Staten Island and will have jurisdiction for Amazon warehouse workers across New York's five boroughs, the Teamsters said.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-18-24 0618ET