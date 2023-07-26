By Anthony O. Goriainoff

The Competition and Markets Authority said Wednesday that Amazon.com offered to change its marketplace rules to address its competition concerns.

The CMA said the online retailer offered to change the way it treats third-party sellers using its Marketplace platform in the U.K.

The CMA said that--if accepted--it considered that Amazon's commitments would ensure third-party sellers' product offers have a fair chance of being prominently displayed in the 'Buy Box' on a product page when competing with the company's own product offers. It added that these commitments also aim to prevent the company from using data obtained from third-party sellers to give itself an unfair competitive advantage.

The regulator launched an investigation in July 2022 as there were concerns Amazon was abusing its position as the U.K.'s leading online retail platform. Amazon was seen giving an unfair advantage to its own retail business over competing sellers that use Amazon Marketplace, or sellers using the company's warehousing and delivery services, rather than rival logistics businesses.

"We are now consulting on these commitments which we believe, at this stage, will address our concerns," the CMA's Ann Pope said.

The regulator said that if the commitments were accepted, it would "avoid having to pursue a potentially lengthy investigation and leads to earlier changes that would benefit businesses and consumers."

