Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Amazon.com, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMZN   US0231351067

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Amazon : Opens First Fulfillment Center in North Dakota

09/20/2021 | 02:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

New, over one million square-foot site to create more than 1,000 full-time jobs

Amazon’s new fulfillment center in Fargo is up and running. Employees started work within the new one million-plus square foot facility on Sunday, Sept. 19. The new center is the largest structure in the State of North Dakota (in terms of square footage) and will be the workplace of hundreds of associates in the months and years ahead.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210920005820/en/

Fargo ND Fulfillment Center associates celebrate the facility opening on September 20, 2021 (Photo: Business Wire)

Fargo ND Fulfillment Center associates celebrate the facility opening on September 20, 2021 (Photo: Business Wire)

Watch a Day in the Life of An Amazon Fulfillment Center: https://youtu.be/eX30GlII-jU

“North Dakota welcomes this significant investment, which will bring high paying jobs to our state, further connect North Dakotans into the global commerce system and increase the speed of delivery of products to our residents,” North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum said.

The facility will continue hiring over the next few weeks. Interested candidates are encouraged to visit https://amazon.force.com/ to learn more and apply online.

On top of Amazon’s $15 minimum wage, the company offers full-time employees industry-leading benefits, which includes comprehensive healthcare, 401(k) with 50 percent match, and up to 20 weeks paid parental leave.

As announced on Sept. 9, Amazon plans to expand the education and skills training benefits it offers to its U.S. employees with a total investment of $1.2 billion by 2025. Through its popular Career Choice program, the company will fund full college tuition, as well as high school diplomas, GEDs, and English as a Second Language (ESL) proficiency certifications for its front-line employees—including those who have been at the company for just three months. Amazon is also adding three new education programs to provide employees with the opportunity to learn skills within data center maintenance and technology, IT, user experience and research design.

“We are excited to have this fulfillment center up and running, which will allow us to deliver more packages, in a faster time frame, to our customers in North Dakota, Minnesota and South Dakota. We are committed to employing hundreds here in the Fargo-Moorhead region and to offering a very competitive employment package with opportunities for growth, advancement and post-secondary education,” said John Sabo, Amazon General Manager, Fargo.

In non-sortable fulfillment centers, like the new facility in Fargo, associates pick, pack, and ship bulky or larger-sized customer items such as patio furniture, outdoor equipment, or rugs. Amazon’s first investment in the state was a delivery station in West Fargo, which is still operational and thriving.

Prior to beginning operations in the new Fargo fulfillment center, the company had invested $200+ million in North Dakota (2010-2020), including infrastructure and compensation to employees. Other direct and statewide impacts include more than 2,000 small and medium business sellers and independent authors in North Dakota growing their businesses with Amazon and $150+ million added to the state’s GDP based on the company’s investments.

About Amazon: Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, and Alexa are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit https://www.aboutamazon.com/ and follow @AmazonNews.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about AMAZON.COM, INC.
02:01pAMAZON : Opens First Fulfillment Center in North Dakota
BU
11:28aMICROSOFT : Data integration startup Fivetran raises $565 million at $5.6 bln va..
RE
11:18aAMAZON COM : investigating kickback allegation at India unit - source
RE
10:02aWall St tumbles on growth worries; focus turns to Fed
RE
09:42aScania Joins Climate Pledge to Reach Net Zero Carbon Emissions by 2040
DJ
09:02aWall St set to drop at open on growth worries; focus turns to Fed
RE
08:13aAMAZON COM : to create 1,500 jobs in UAE this year
RE
07:00aSOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Stocks Mostly in the Negative Territory, SmileDirec..
MT
06:22aAMAZON COM : The Climate Pledge announces 86 new signatories
PU
06:02aAMAZON COM : The Climate Pledge Announces 86 New Signatories, Including Procter ..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMAZON.COM, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 476 B - -
Net income 2021 27 103 M - -
Net cash 2021 57 789 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 65,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 754 B 1 754 B -
EV / Sales 2021 3,56x
EV / Sales 2022 2,95x
Nbr of Employees 1 298 000
Free-Float 82,5%
Chart AMAZON.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 47
Last Close Price 3 462,52 $
Average target price 4 184,10 $
Spread / Average Target 20,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew R. Jassy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jeffrey P. Bezos Executive Chairman
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.6.31%1 753 560
JD.COM, INC.-11.62%120 587
WAYFAIR INC.26.77%29 743
ETSY, INC.27.58%28 730
ALLEGRO.EU SA-24.14%16 852
MOMO.COM INC.319.62%13 271