Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Amazon.com, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMZN   US0231351067

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:47 2023-01-05 am EST
84.02 USD   -1.32%
09:41aAmazon layoff signals more pain for tech sector as recession fears mount
RE
09:25aAmazon Partners With EVgo for Alexa-Enabled EV Charging
DJ
09:08aAlexa, help! Amazon partners with EVgo to ease EV charging pain
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Amazon Partners With EVgo for Alexa-Enabled EV Charging

01/05/2023 | 09:25am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Will Feuer


EVgo Inc., which owns and operates EV charging stations, said it is partnering with Amazon.com Inc. to let drivers ask Amazon's Alexa, its virtual-assistant technology, to find and navigate to nearby EV charging stations.

Through the partnership, drivers would also be able to start and pay for charging sessions at EVgo stations, the companies said. The companies plan to roll out the feature to Alexa-enabled vehicles as well as offer it through automotive accessories later this year.

Through the partnership, customers would be able to search for and find the more than 150,000 U.S. public EV charging stations that are listed on PlugShare, an EVgo-owned charging-station map and app.

Shares of EVgo rose almost 5%, to $4.17, in premarket trading.


Write to Will Feuer at Will.Feuer@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-05-23 0925ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. -0.23% 84.7 Delayed Quote.2.17%
EVGO, INC. 1.67% 4.02 Delayed Quote.-10.96%
All news about AMAZON.COM, INC.
09:41aAmazon layoff signals more pain for tech sector as recession fears mount
RE
09:25aAmazon Partners With EVgo for Alexa-Enabled EV Charging
DJ
09:08aAlexa, help! Amazon partners with EVgo to ease EV charging pain
RE
09:08aAmazon Com : and Disney team up to launch an entirely new, Alexa-enabled experience for fa..
PU
09:06aWall St eyes lower open as labor data fans rate hike fears
RE
08:58aStocks stall as firm Fed reins in China rally
RE
08:54aAmazon to Cut 18,000 Jobs in Cost-Cutting Measure
MT
08:46aAmazon Laying Off More Than 18,000 Jobs to Tackle Costs as Staff Reductions in Tech Ind..
MT
08:18aMarketScreener's World Press Review: January 5, 2023
MS
07:38aHeavy discounts drive record U.S. online holiday spending - report
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMAZON.COM, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 511 B - -
Net income 2022 -918 M - -
Net cash 2022 19 696 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -325x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 869 B 869 B -
EV / Sales 2022 1,66x
EV / Sales 2023 1,49x
Nbr of Employees 1 608 000
Free-Float 85,8%
Chart AMAZON.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 53
Last Close Price 85,14 $
Average target price 139,51 $
Spread / Average Target 63,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew R. Jassy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jeffrey P. Bezos Executive Chairman
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Jonathan Jake Rubinstein Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.2.17%868 569
JD.COM, INC.17.76%103 480
JD HEALTH INTERNATIONAL INC.3.64%30 076
COUPANG, INC.1.43%27 670
ETSY, INC.-2.23%14 719
ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LIMITED11.28%12 787