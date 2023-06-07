Advanced search
    AMZN   US0231351067

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
09:44:36 2023-06-07 am EDT
126.71 USD   +0.08%
09:34aAmazon Pay Adds Affirm's Pay-Over-Time Feature
DJ
07:55aPiper Sandler Adjusts Price Target on Amazon.com to $150 From $130, Keeps Overweight Rating
MT
06:50aJapan unlikely to ditch negative rates for another year-Nomura Asset Management
RE
Amazon Pay Adds Affirm's Pay-Over-Time Feature

06/07/2023 | 09:34am EDT
By Will Feuer


Amazon.com said eligible U.S. merchants that offer Amazon Pay, the e-commerce giant's payment processing service, can now integrate Affirm's buy now, pay later tool.

Shares of Affirm rose about 14% to $18.00 in premarket trading Wednesday.

Customers who click the Amazon Pay button on a participating retailer's site now have the option to select Affirm as their payment method.

Affirm's adaptive checkout service offers bi-weekly and monthly payment options side-by-side with cash prices at online checkout.

The companies said offering Affirm's service at checkout could drive overall sales by convincing customers to spend more.


Write to Will Feuer at Will.Feuer@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-07-23 0933ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AFFIRM HOLDINGS, INC. 1.74% 15.82 Delayed Quote.63.60%
AMAZON.COM, INC. 1.05% 126.61 Delayed Quote.50.73%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 561 B - -
Net income 2023 16 051 M - -
Net cash 2023 24 964 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 81,4x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 299 B 1 299 B -
EV / Sales 2023 2,27x
EV / Sales 2024 1,98x
Nbr of Employees 1 541 000
Free-Float 85,4%
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 50
Last Close Price 126,61 $
Average target price 138,55 $
Spread / Average Target 9,43%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew R. Jassy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jeffrey P. Bezos Executive Chairman
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Jonathan Jake Rubinstein Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.50.73%1 299 063
JD.COM, INC.-32.75%59 135
COUPANG, INC.8.63%28 426
JD HEALTH INTERNATIONAL INC.-31.39%19 846
ETSY, INC.-24.82%11 108
ALLEGRO.EU S.A.39.28%8 810
