Amazon Pay Adds Affirm's Pay-Over-Time Feature

By Will Feuer

Amazon.com said eligible U.S. merchants that offer Amazon Pay, the e-commerce giant's payment processing service, can now integrate Affirm's buy now, pay later tool.

Shares of Affirm rose about 14% to $18.00 in premarket trading Wednesday.

Customers who click the Amazon Pay button on a participating retailer's site now have the option to select Affirm as their payment method.

Affirm's adaptive checkout service offers bi-weekly and monthly payment options side-by-side with cash prices at online checkout.

The companies said offering Affirm's service at checkout could drive overall sales by convincing customers to spend more.

06-07-23 0933ET