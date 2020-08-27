Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Amazon.com, Inc.    AMZN

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Amazon Rolls Out Halo, a Wellness Tracker That It Says Can Also Sense Moods

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/27/2020 | 12:10pm EDT

By Dave Sebastian

Amazon.com Inc. rolled out Amazon Halo, a health and wellness tracker that the company said also tracks its users' emotions, in its latest foray into wearable products as the company seeks to expand its reach into users' everyday lives.

The wristband and app track body-fat percentage, heart rate and its users' activity and sleep, among other features, Amazon said Thursday. The product, Amazon's first entry into the health and wellness space, is available for early order in the U.S. starting Thursday.

The e-commerce giant said the Halo app could monitor its users' social and emotional well-being under the "Tone" feature by analyzing voice, offering insights into their "energy and positivity." Users would also be able to consult the app for workouts and healthy habits, supported by content from Amazon as well as 8fit, Harvard Health Publishing, Mayo Clinic and other sources.

Amazon said the product's battery lasts up to seven days and fully charges in under 90 minutes. Users will also have the option of linking their Halo account with third-party programs, such as WW International Inc., formerly Weight Watchers, the company said.

The Seattle company is offering the Halo Band and six months of Halo membership for an initial rate of $64.99, before rising to its regular price of $99.99. The membership automatically renews for $3.99 a month after the initial six months, Amazon said. In comparison, the latest Apple Watch starts at $399, while trackers by Fitbit Inc. start at $69.95. Alphabet Inc.'s Google agreed to acquire Fitbit for roughly $2.1 billion last year.

Amazon said it encrypts users' health data in transit and in the cloud, and body-scan images are removed from the cloud after processing. Speech samples used to analyze a user's voice will also be deleted after processing, the company said.

Separately on Thursday, Amazon said it is opening the Amazon Fresh grocery store to select customers in Woodland Hills, Calif., before it operates for the public in coming weeks. The grocery store has Alexa virtual-assistant features to help customers manage shopping lists and navigate aisles, Amazon said. The company rolled out its checkout-free "Go" technology in a large grocery store earlier this year.

Regulators in the U.S. and abroad have been investigating Amazon's market size and power. Leaders of Amazon, Apple Inc., Facebook Inc. and Google recently appeared at a Congressional antitrust hearing, in which lawmakers questioned the companies' business practices to gain sizable positions in markets from digital advertising to e-commerce.

The company last year incorporated Alexa to products including earbuds, a multifunction oven that can double as a microwave and air fryer and motion sensor.

Write to Dave Sebastian at dave.sebastian@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. -0.34% 1637.23 Delayed Quote.22.75%
AMAZON.COM, INC. -0.61% 3420.63 Delayed Quote.86.26%
APPLE INC. -0.48% 503.245 Delayed Quote.70.03%
FACEBOOK -2.41% 296.24 Delayed Quote.48.07%
FITBIT, INC. 0.70% 6.5 Delayed Quote.-1.83%
WW INTERNATIONAL, INC. 4.06% 24.09 Delayed Quote.-39.15%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about AMAZON.COM, INC.
12:10pAmazon Rolls Out Halo, a Wellness Tracker That It Says Can Also Sense Moods
DJ
10:04aGoPro launches live streaming service for premium subscribers
RE
09:58aU.S. dollar chains report profit surge as downturn makes shoppers thrifty
RE
09:30aAmazon Rolls Out Wellness Tracker
DJ
09:07aAMAZON COM : Introducing Amazon Halo and Amazon Halo Band—A New Service th..
BU
01:21aGravity-defying global stock markets to end 2020 below pre-COVID highs - Reut..
RE
08/26AMAZON COM : faces new antitrust challenge from Indian online sellers - legal do..
RE
08/26AMAZON COM : faces new antitrust challenge from Indian online sellers -legal doc..
RE
08/26Shares scale record peak on upbeat results, dollar eases
RE
08/26Shares scale record peak on upbeat results, dollar eases
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 368 B - -
Net income 2020 15 937 M - -
Net cash 2020 51 793 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 110x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 724 B 1 724 B -
EV / Sales 2020 4,54x
EV / Sales 2021 3,80x
Nbr of Employees 798 000
Free-Float 81,3%
Chart AMAZON.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 52
Average target price 3 668,59 $
Last Close Price 3 441,85 $
Spread / Highest target 22,0%
Spread / Average Target 6,59%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey P. Bezos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Dave Clark Senior Vice President-Worldwide Operations
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.86.26%1 724 092
JD.COM, INC.128.16%125 433
WAYFAIR INC.278.89%32 248
ETSY, INC.186.48%15 144
B2W COMPANHIA DIGITAL76.58%10 416
MONOTARO CO., LTD.46.60%9 948
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group