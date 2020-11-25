Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Amazon.com, Inc.    AMZN

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 11/25 01:40:30 pm
3168.55 USD   +1.62%
01:31pAmazon's cloud service experiencing widespread outage
RE
01:07pAmazon Web Services Hit by Outage
DJ
12:53pAMAZON COM : cloud service experiencing outage - Verge
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Amazon Web Services Hit by Outage

11/25/2020 | 01:07pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Micah Maidenberg

Amazon.com Inc. reported an outage tied to its enormous cloud-computing operation that affected many customers.

On a website for Amazon Web Services business, the company said it was experiencing errors that were causing issues for a range of cloud-software programs in its region covering the eastern part of the U.S.

Businesses warned customers on Twitter that their products were facing problems due to the outage.

Roku Inc., behind its namesake streaming devices, said it had been affected by the outage. Insteon, which sells products for homes like thermostats and fan controllers, said in a tweet that Alexa voice commands for one of its hub systems may fail due to the outage.

The Chicago Tribune said in a tweet it would post news updates to social-media sites because it is "experiencing intermittent issues with our website and publishing system because of the AWS outage." Operations at The Wall Street Journal were affected.

Cloud-computing services have become more pivotal during the coronavirus pandemic as many companies have embraced remote hardware and software services to allow employees to work from home.

Just before noon on the East Coast, Amazon said a programming interface for its Kinesis Data Streams product was "severely impaired," according to the Amazon Web Services website. Kinesis is able to capture gigabytes of data each second from websites, financial transactions, social-media feeds and other digital locations, according to the company.

In a statement, Amazon said the Kinesis product had been experiencing increased error rates for its east region, affecting some other services in the cloud unit. "We are working toward resolution," a spokeswoman said.

Some of the problems with the cloud-based software were tied to Northern Virginia, according to the Amazon Web Services website.

Amazon has long been the leader in the business of renting out cloud-computing infrastructure. More recently, it has faced fresh challenges from Microsoft Corp., as well as Alphabet Inc.'s Google and Oracle Corp.

Microsoft and Google in recent months also have suffered issues with their cloud services.

Write to Micah Maidenberg at micah.maidenberg@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-25-20 1306ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 0.21% 1767.67 Delayed Quote.31.69%
AMAZON.COM, INC. 1.93% 3176.025 Delayed Quote.68.74%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -0.14% 213.595 Delayed Quote.33.23%
ORACLE CORPORATION -0.26% 57.405 Delayed Quote.8.66%
ROKU, INC. 1.08% 275.948 Delayed Quote.103.89%
All news about AMAZON.COM, INC.
01:31pAmazon's cloud service experiencing widespread outage
RE
01:07pAmazon Web Services Hit by Outage
DJ
12:53pAMAZON COM : cloud service experiencing outage - Verge
RE
12:45pFACEBOOK : France orders tech giants to pay digital tax
RE
12:07pTHIERRY BRETON : EU's Breton
RE
10:40aLIGHTS, CAMERA, SELL : Retailers want you to watch and shop
AQ
06:55aAMAZON COM : Canada's First SMB Impact Report Highlights Success for Small and M..
AQ
06:37aAMAZON COM : Launches IP Accelerator in Europe to Help Small Businesses Protect ..
BU
01:58aIndia bans 43 more mobile apps as it takes on China
RE
01:44aIndia's NSE warned Future Retail of action over disclosures on Amazon dispute..
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 380 B - -
Net income 2020 18 068 M - -
Net cash 2020 44 305 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 89,9x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 564 B 1 564 B -
EV / Sales 2020 4,00x
EV / Sales 2021 3,34x
Nbr of Employees 798 000
Free-Float 81,7%
Chart AMAZON.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 52
Average target price 3 821,74 $
Last Close Price 3 118,06 $
Spread / Highest target 44,3%
Spread / Average Target 22,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 12,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey P. Bezos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Dave Clark Senior Vice President-Worldwide Operations
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.68.74%1 564 490
JD.COM, INC.154.95%139 210
WAYFAIR INC.167.49%24 040
ETSY, INC.210.61%17 350
MONOTARO CO., LTD.89.87%13 460
B2W COMPANHIA DIGITAL17.88%7 691
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ