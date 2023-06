By Josh Beckerman

Many Amazon Web Services users reported outages Tuesday afternoon, according to Downdetector. Outage reports totaled 11,740 over the last 24 hours, with most taking place within the last 90 minutes.

The reports were characterized as 46% website, 40% AWS Console and 14% hosting.

