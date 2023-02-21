Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Amazon.com, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMZN   US0231351067

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:38:29 2023-02-21 pm EST
94.36 USD   -2.93%
12:31pAmazon Web Services pairs with Hugging Face to target AI developers
RE
12:02pAWS Announces AWS Telco Network Builder
BU
11:25aC3.ai Expands Collaboration Agreement With Amazon Web Services to Deliver Artificial Intelligence
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Amazon Web Services pairs with Hugging Face to target AI developers

02/21/2023 | 12:31pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The logo for Amazon Web Services (AWS) is seen in Toronto

(Reuters) - Amazon Web Services (AWS), the cloud computing arm of Amazon.com Inc, on Tuesday said it is collaborating with startup Hugging Face, a software development hub, to make it easier to carry out artificial intelligence work (AI) in Amazon's cloud.

While new generative AI services like chat-based search engines from Microsoft Corp and Alphabet Inc's Google have captured the public's imagination, tech companies such as AWS are also vying behind the scenes to supply the tools and services that software developers will need to weave similar technology into their own products.

AWS, the biggest cloud computing provider, already offers tools to help developers create AI-based software, including proprietary computing chips for raining AI algorithms on huge amounts of data at lower cost than rivals to services that reduce how much time it takes to create a chatbot or other AI products.

On Tuesday, AWS said it will work with Hugging Face, a New York-based company that has become a central place online where AI developers share open-source code and models. Clem Delangue, Hugging Face's chief executive, said that while the deal is not exclusive, the startup is working closely with AWS on making it easy for developers to take code from the site and run it on the AWS cloud.

"For this product collaboration, we're dedicating significant engineering resources to build our shared products," Delangue told Reuters in interview.

Delangue also said the next generation of Bloom, an open-source AI model that competes in size and scope with the model that Microsoft-backed OpenAI used to create ChatGPT, will be run on Trainium, a proprietary artificial intelligence chip created by AWS.

Swami Sivasubramanian, vice president of database, analyst and machine learning at AWS, said he believes technologies like Trainium can help developers save money as AI takes up more computing power and AWS wants to make it less time consuming for developers to adopt them.

"We want to make sure they have access to our silicon and networking innovations," Sivasubramanian told Reuters.

(Reporting by Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; Editing by Mark Potter)

By Stephen Nellis


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. -2.47% 92.0101 Delayed Quote.6.94%
AMAZON.COM, INC. -2.69% 94.58 Delayed Quote.15.71%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -2.31% 252.0755 Delayed Quote.7.61%
WISDOMTREE CLOUD COMPUTING UCITS ETF - ACC - USD -2.48% 28.01 Delayed Quote.18.52%
All news about AMAZON.COM, INC.
12:31pAmazon Web Services pairs with Hugging Face to target AI developers
RE
12:02pAWS Announces AWS Telco Network Builder
BU
11:25aC3.ai Expands Collaboration Agreement With Amazon Web Services to Deliver Artificial In..
MT
09:51aAmazon to ‘go big' on physical grocery business
AQ
09:44aHow to spot Red Flags?
MS
09:20aAmazon Corporate Employees Face Pay Reductions as Shares Fall
MT
08:26aWall St set for lower open as Walmart, Home Depot forecasts disappoint
RE
06:53aFutures fall as Home Depot outlook disappoints
RE
06:26aNorth American Morning Briefing: Sentiment Hit by Geopol..
DJ
06:17aDarktrace audits, Pfizer compensates : MarketScreen..
MS
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMAZON.COM, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 558 B - -
Net income 2023 14 101 M - -
Net cash 2023 26 494 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 70,6x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 996 B 996 B -
EV / Sales 2023 1,74x
EV / Sales 2024 1,48x
Nbr of Employees 1 541 000
Free-Float 85,5%
Chart AMAZON.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 52
Last Close Price 97,20 $
Average target price 136,86 $
Spread / Average Target 40,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew R. Jassy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jeffrey P. Bezos Executive Chairman
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Jonathan Jake Rubinstein Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.15.71%996 034
JD.COM, INC.-5.54%83 003
COUPANG, INC.7.21%27 918
JD HEALTH INTERNATIONAL INC.-16.12%24 293
ETSY, INC.8.27%16 299
ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LIMITED-8.42%10 503