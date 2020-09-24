Log in
Amazon.com, Inc.

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Amazon adds spherical speakers, car security products to devices lineup

09/24/2020 | 01:48pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Amazon is pictured inside the company's office in Bengaluru

Amazon.com Inc on Thursday announced the latest additions to its devices lineup, including voice-controlled Echo speakers with a new spherical design and Ring security video and alarm products for cars.

The company said Tesla Inc vehicles will be the first that are compatible with its Ring Car Connect software, which can tell customers if their vehicle is unlocked and can play back video.

Amazon also announced upgrades such as a deletion feature for all prior voice recordings, more natural tone for its voice assistant Alexa and an improved ability to discern whether speech is directed at Alexa or at others in a household.

The world's largest online retailer has worked for years to popularize speakers, televisions and other devices that customers activate through speech. A goal has been to draw shoppers to more services from the company, whether Amazon Music played on its suite of Echo speakers or products ordered by voice from Amazon.com.

The company has adopted a strategy of marketing different devices for different functions, including voice-controlled ear buds and eyewear. Amazon announced a fitness band last month that tracks health and offers to analyze the tone and emotion in users' speech.

Rivals including Apple Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google are competing to be the top platform for voice gadgets. Apple's assistant Siri has had the advantage of being installed on consumers' iPhones, but in the U.S. market for smart speakers, Amazon's devices with assistant Alexa have had a clear lead, according to research from firm eMarketer.

Amazon's stock is up more than 60% this year, while the benchmark S&P 500 is roughly flat. Sales have jumped for the Seattle-based company as more consumers turned to online shopping during the coronavirus pandemic. In July, Amazon announced the biggest quarterly profit in its 26-year history.

(Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin and Munsif Vengattil; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 1.55% 1430.51 Delayed Quote.5.20%
AMAZON.COM, INC. 2.15% 3062.9322 Delayed Quote.62.34%
APPLE INC. 2.65% 109.935 Delayed Quote.45.92%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.15% 27049.45 Delayed Quote.-6.22%
NASDAQ 100 1.69% 11010.108001 Delayed Quote.28.09%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.50% 10786.334921 Delayed Quote.18.51%
S&P 500 1.25% 3275.04 Delayed Quote.2.62%
TESLA, INC. 4.64% 397.52 Delayed Quote.354.62%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 368 B - -
Net income 2020 15 927 M - -
Net cash 2020 51 861 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 95,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 503 B 1 503 B -
EV / Sales 2020 3,94x
EV / Sales 2021 3,28x
Nbr of Employees 798 000
Free-Float 81,3%
Chart AMAZON.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 53
Average target price 3 668,59 $
Last Close Price 2 999,86 $
Spread / Highest target 40,0%
Spread / Average Target 22,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey P. Bezos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Dave Clark Senior Vice President-Worldwide Operations
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.62.34%1 502 599
JD.COM, INC.111.72%116 398
WAYFAIR INC.217.27%27 351
ETSY, INC.159.80%13 733
MONOTARO CO., LTD.74.82%11 888
B2W COMPANHIA DIGITAL45.40%9 220
