April 19 (Reuters) - Amazon.com's advertising chief Colleen Aubrey, who has held that role for nearly three years, is moving to a new undisclosed position at the company.

Spokeswoman Kristin Mariani said Aubrey's new position would be announced later.

Aubrey is also a member of the elite "S-team," which advises CEO Andy Jassy and has worked in the advertising unit for over 11 years. Mariani confirmed Aubrey is stepping aside as senior vice president of advertising products and tech in response to a Reuters inquiry.

Mariani didn't respond to questions about who is replacing Aubrey nor the reasons behind the change. Advertising sales under Aubrey have grown rapidly, jumping 24% to $47 billion in 2023 from $38 billion in 2022. The company recently began inserting ads into its Prime Video streaming offering.

"An update on Colleen’s next role will be shared at a later date," said Mariani in an email. Aubrey didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Greg Bensinger; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)