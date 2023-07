July 25 (Reuters) - Amazon.com and iRobot have agreed to lower the price the e-commerce giant will pay for the maker of Roomba vacuum cleaners by nearly 15%, the companies said on Tuesday.

Under the amended deal terms, Amazon will pay $51.75 for each share of iRobot, compared with the original price of $61.00 per share. (Reporting by Aditya Soni; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)