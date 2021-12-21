Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Amazon.com, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMZN   US0231351067

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Amazon among key tech firms to drop CES plans on COVID-19 concern

12/21/2021 | 11:39pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Attendees head into the Sands Expo and Convention Center during the 2020 CES in Las Vegas

(Reuters) - Amazon Inc, Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc, Twitter Inc and Pinterest Inc will not send teams to the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas as concerns grow about Omicron, the firms said on Tuesday.

CES, which serves as an annual showcase of new trends and gadgets in the technology industry has attracted more than 180,000 people from around the world to a sprawling array of casinos and convention spaces in the past.

Amazon and its smart-home unit Ring said they would not be onsite at next month's event due to the "quickly shifting situation and uncertainty around the Omicron variant" of coronavirus, the firm's spokesperson told Reuters in an email.

Bloomberg News first reported that Amazon and Ring had decided against in-person presence at the show.

U.S. wireless carrier and conference sponsor T-Mobile also said the vast majority of its contingent would no longer be going and its chief executive would not deliver a keynote speech.

"We are prioritizing the safety of our team and other attendees with this decision," T-Mobile said, while expressing confidence that CES organizers were taking exhaustive protective measures.

The other companies had not planned large in-person gatherings.

The Consumer Technology Association, which runs CES, said on Tuesday the show would run from Jan. 5 to Jan. 8. Health precautions would include vaccination requirements, masking and the availability of COVID-19 tests, it added.

Twitter had planned to have some employees attend, to participate on panels. However, both Twitter and Facebook have said they are now exploring online opportunities.

Pinterest, before canceling, had planned a scaled-down meeting area for its sales and partner teams, compared to years past.

But many companies, such as Qualcomm Inc, Sony Electronics and Alphabet Inc's Google and self-driving vehicle unit Waymo have said they are sticking with plans to attend and show off new hardware or host meetings.

On Tuesday, General Motors Co said Chief Executive Mary Barra is still set to introduce the U.S. automaker's electric Silverado pickup truck and discuss company strategy in person at the conference on Jan. 5.

Other companies had long ago planned for virtual presences, among them chipmaker Nvidia Corp, which is having two executives deliver a keynote address by video.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Culliford in Birmingham, England and Sheila Dang in Dallas; Additional reporting by Paresh Dave, Stephen Nellis, Helen Coster, Ben Klayman, Dawn Chmielewski, Rhea Binoy and Anirudh Saligrama; Editing by Aurora Ellis, Matthew Lewis and Jonathan Oatis)

By Elizabeth Culliford and Sheila Dang


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 1.32% 2869.45 Delayed Quote.63.72%
AMAZON.COM, INC. 2.00% 3408.34 Delayed Quote.4.65%
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY 1.39% 54.79 Delayed Quote.31.58%
META PLATFORMS, INC. 2.69% 334.2 Delayed Quote.22.35%
NVIDIA CORPORATION 4.89% 290.75 Delayed Quote.122.71%
PINTEREST, INC. 2.74% 36.74 Delayed Quote.-44.25%
QUALCOMM, INC. 1.65% 179.58 Delayed Quote.17.88%
SONY GROUP CORPORATION 0.86% 13555 End-of-day quote.31.79%
T-MOBILE US 1.77% 121.1 Delayed Quote.-10.20%
All news about AMAZON.COM, INC.
12/21Amazon among key tech firms to drop CES plans on COVID-19 concern
RE
12/21Wedbush Bullish on Tech Stocks in 2022 Amid Easing Chip Shortage, M&A Increase
MT
12/21Amazon.com to Add Jobs at Phoenix Tech Hub in Arizona
MT
12/21Today on Wall Street: Investors buy the dip
12/21Amazon Announces Plans to Create 550 New Jobs at Phoenix Tech Hub
BU
12/21Amazon.com to Add 2,000 Jobs at Austin Tech Hub
MT
12/21Repsol, Amazon Web Services Sign Collaboration Agreement
DJ
12/21Amazon Announces Plans to Create 2,000 New Jobs at Austin Tech Hub
BU
12/20AMAZON COM : Learn how Alexa gifts connect homes and families
PU
12/20India's Antitrust Agency Suspends Amazon.com-Future Group Deal, Issues Penalty Against ..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMAZON.COM, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 470 B - -
Net income 2021 21 068 M - -
Net cash 2021 38 014 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 83,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 729 B 1 729 B -
EV / Sales 2021 3,60x
EV / Sales 2022 3,00x
Nbr of Employees 1 298 000
Free-Float 82,7%
Chart AMAZON.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 50
Last Close Price 3 408,34 $
Average target price 4 125,22 $
Spread / Average Target 21,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew R. Jassy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jeffrey P. Bezos Executive Chairman
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.4.65%1 694 674
JD.COM, INC.-16.48%105 917
ETSY, INC.26.34%27 699
WAYFAIR INC.-9.42%20 489
MOMO.COM INC.234.69%10 640
ALLEGRO.EU SA-53.69%9 787