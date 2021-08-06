Log in
    AMZN   US0231351067

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
Amazon asks employees to mask up regardless of vaccination status - Bloomberg News

08/06/2021
FILE PHOTO: Packages travel along a conveyor belt inside of an Amazon fulfillment center in Robbinsville, New Jersey

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc has ordered employees to wear masks at work regardless of vaccination status, as the e-commerce giant attempts to prevent the spread of the highly infectious COVID-19 Delta variant, Bloomberg News reported on Friday.

Amazon did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. https://bloom.bg/3rYEjmt

Workers in its warehouses and other logistics depots in the United States must resume wearing masks beginning on Monday, the report said, citing a notice sent to employees.

Recently, big techs including Alphabet Inc's Google and Facebook Inc asked U.S. employees to get vaccinated to step into offices. Twitter Inc is shutting its reopened offices in the United States to stop the spread of the virus.

Earlier on Thursday, Amazon extended its work-from-home dates for U.S. employees till Jan. 3.

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. -0.40% 2714.665 Delayed Quote.54.20%
AMAZON.COM, INC. -1.15% 3340.1 Delayed Quote.3.66%
FACEBOOK INC -0.05% 363.005 Delayed Quote.32.88%
