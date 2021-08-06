Amazon asks employees to mask up regardless of vaccination status - Bloomberg News

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc has ordered
employees to wear masks at work regardless of vaccination
status, as the e-commerce giant attempts to prevent the spread
of the highly infectious COVID-19 Delta variant, Bloomberg News
reported on Friday.
Amazon did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for
comment. https://bloom.bg/3rYEjmt
Workers in its warehouses and other logistics depots in the
United States must resume wearing masks beginning on Monday, the
report said, citing a notice sent to employees.
Recently, big techs including Alphabet Inc's
Google and Facebook Inc asked U.S. employees to get
vaccinated to step into offices. Twitter Inc is
shutting its reopened offices in the United States to stop the
spread of the virus.
Earlier on Thursday, Amazon extended its work-from-home
dates for U.S. employees till Jan. 3.
(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika
Syamnath)