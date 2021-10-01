Amazon-backed EV maker Rivian discloses nearly $1 bln losses in IPO filing

Oct 1 (Reuters) - Rivian Automotive, backed by Amazon.com
Inc and Ford, disclosed losses of nearly $1
billion in the first half of the year, the electric-vehicle
maker's U.S. IPO filing showed on Friday.
The company has been investing aggressively in ramping up
production of its electric vehicles, including its upscale
all-electric R1T pickup truck which was launched last month
beating out competition from more established rivals, such as
Tesla Inc, General Motors and Ford.
Rivian had about 48,390 preorders for its R1T pickup trucks
and R1S SUVs in the United States and Canada as of last month.
The company is currently pursuing a two-track strategy:
building electric delivery vans for Amazon and developing an
electric pickup and SUV brand aimed at affluent individuals.
Amazon has ordered 100,000 of Rivian's electric delivery
vans as part of the e-commerce giant's broader effort to cut its
carbon footprint.
Rivian said on Friday it will list its shares on the Nasdaq
under the symbol "RIVN."
Founded in 2009 as Mainstream Motors by R. J. Scaringe, the
company changed its name to Rivian in 2011. "Rivian" is derived
from "Indian River" in Florida, a place Scaringe frequented in a
rowboat as a youth.
Scaringe on Friday said the company would put 1% of equity
in its environmental program called "Forever" that is aimed at
helping address climate change and preserving wildlands and
waterways.
Rivian, which confidentially filed paperwork with regulators
for an IPO in August, has not yet set terms for its offering.
However, Reuters reported in September that it could seek a
valuation of nearly $80 billion, raising up to $8 billion in its
IPO.
For the six months ended June 30, Rivian's net loss widened
to $994 million from $377 million a year earlier, the company
said in its filing with the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission.
Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan are the lead
underwriters for the Rivian IPO.
