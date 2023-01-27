Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Amazon.com, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMZN   US0231351067

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:24:09 2023-01-27 pm EST
102.84 USD   +3.64%
Amazon beats claim that warehouse quotas biased against older workers

01/27/2023 | 02:32pm EST
Cyber Monday at the Amazon fulfillment center in Robbinsville Township in New Jersey

(Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc on Friday won its bid to dismiss a proposed class action claiming its strict production quotas for warehouse workers discriminate against older employees.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Kandis Westmore in Oakland said the 2021 lawsuit, which alleges the online retailer's hourly quotas place older workers at a higher risk of injury, was too vague and failed to identify specific policies that are discriminatory.

"Simply because physical strength declines with age does not automatically mean that older workers are more likely to get injured or fail to keep up with the quotas," Westmore wrote.

Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Nor did lawyers for the plaintiff.

The lawsuit says Amazon requires warehouse employees to move 150 to 300 items through their work posts each hour, depending on their job duties. Workers can be disciplined or fired for missing quotas or spending too much time off task.

The lawsuit claimed that because workers who are 49 and older are more susceptible to injuries, including those resulting from highly repetitive motions, the quotas amount to age discrimination in violation of California law.

Westmore in granting Amazon's motion to dismiss the case said it would be improper to infer that older workers are more likely to be injured merely because of their age.

Amazon has been criticized by employees, lawmakers and union organizers for putting profits over worker safety by enforcing strict production quotas.

Last week, the U.S. workplace safety regulator said it had cited Amazon for placing workers at three warehouses at risk by exposing them to ergonomic hazards that resulted in serious injuries.

Amazon, which faces up to $60,000 in fines, has said it invests hundreds of millions of dollars annually to ensure worker safety.

(Reporting by Daniel Wiessner in Albany, New York; Editing by Alexia Garamfalvi and Angus MacSwan)

By Daniel Wiessner


© Reuters 2023
