    AMZN   US0231351067

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/08 04:00:01 pm EDT
3089.21 USD   -2.11%
Amazon calls for election re-run after workers voted for first U.S. union

04/08/2022 | 05:35pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Amazon.com Inc workers react to the outcome of the vote to unionize, in Brooklyn

(Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc on Friday called for a re-run of an election after workers at a New York City warehouse voted to create the company's first U.S. union, claiming in a statement that actions by the U.S. labor board and worker-organizers suppressed the vote and denied staff their voice.

The U.S. National Labor Relations Board had no immediate comment. An attorney for the Amazon Labor Union did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in Palo Alto, California; Editing by Leslie Adler)


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 541 B - -
Net income 2022 24 675 M - -
Net cash 2022 67 205 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 66,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 605 B 1 605 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,84x
EV / Sales 2023 2,36x
Nbr of Employees 1 608 000
Free-Float 86,2%
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew R. Jassy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jeffrey P. Bezos Executive Chairman
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Jonathan Jake Rubinstein Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.-5.36%1 605 058
JD.COM, INC.-18.51%87 280
COUPANG, INC.-39.58%31 163
ETSY, INC.-44.76%15 365
WAYFAIR INC.-41.07%11 764
MONOTARO CO., LTD.20.79%10 045