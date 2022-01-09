Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Amazon.com, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMZN   US0231351067

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Amazon challenges India's antitrust suspension of 2019 Future deal-sources

01/09/2022 | 01:20am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: The logo of Amazon is pictured inside the company's office in Bengaluru

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc has filed a legal challenge at an Indian tribunal against the national antitrust agency's supension of a 2019 deal it had with Indian retailer Future Group, two sources with direct knowledge told Reuters on Sunday.

India's antitrust agency suspended its approval of Amazon.com's 2019 deal with Future Group last month, potentially denting the U.S. e-commerce giant's attempts to block the sale of Future's retail assets to an Indian market leader.

The suspension has jolted Amazon as it subsequently led to a halt in the arbitration proceedings between the two sides in a long-running commercial dispute.

Amazon has long argued that Future violated the terms of its 2019 deal in deciding to sell retail assets to market leader Reliance Industries, and the U.S. company's position had so far been backed by the Singapore arbitrator and Indian courts. Future denies any wrongdoing.

But the Competition Commission of India (CCI) last month suspended that deal saying Amazon suppressed information while seeking clearances for the deal back then.

Amazon filed an appeal against CCI's decision at India's National Company Law Appellate Tribunal late on Saturday night, the two sources said.

The appeal will be heard later this week, said one of the persons.

Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The CCI also did not respond.

(Reporting by Aditya Kalra in New Delhi; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)

By Aditya Kalra


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. -0.43% 3251.08 Delayed Quote.-2.50%
FUTURE RETAIL LIMITED -1.04% 52.45 Delayed Quote.2.94%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) 0.32% 6271.439 Real-time Quote.-0.43%
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD 0.81% 2436 Delayed Quote.2.87%
RELIANCE INSURANCE LIMITED -0.23% 87.4 End-of-day quote.-0.11%
All news about AMAZON.COM, INC.
01:20aAmazon challenges India's antitrust suspension of 2019 Future deal-sources
RE
01/07Amazon shortens COVID isolation, paid leave for U.S. workers
RE
01/07Amazon Shortens Paid COVID-19 Leave for US Employees
MT
01/06Washington State Lawmakers Poised To Introduce New Legislation Aimed At Reducing Injury..
RE
01/06AMAZON COM : Sidewalk Bridge Pro offers professional-grade connectivity
PU
01/06Tech Stocks Declining Near Thursday Close as Midday Uptick Loses Momentum
MT
01/06Consumer Staples Higher, Discretionary Stocks Slip
MT
01/06AMAZON COM : Girl Scouts of the USA and Amazon partner to engage girls in STEM
PU
01/06AMAZON COM : offered this employee benefits, balance, and peace of mind
PU
01/06AMAZON COM : Why this Amazon employee is the ‘luckiest man' in Tracy, California
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMAZON.COM, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 470 B - -
Net income 2021 21 061 M - -
Net cash 2021 38 014 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 79,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 649 B 1 649 B -
EV / Sales 2021 3,43x
EV / Sales 2022 2,86x
Nbr of Employees 1 298 000
Free-Float -
Chart AMAZON.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 50
Last Close Price 3 251,08 $
Average target price 4 131,60 $
Spread / Average Target 27,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew R. Jassy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jeffrey P. Bezos Executive Chairman
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Jonathan Jake Rubinstein Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.-2.50%1 648 777
JD.COM, INC.-2.61%105 995
ETSY, INC.-15.43%23 473
WAYFAIR INC.-5.21%18 826
MOMO.COM INC.3.08%11 010
ALLEGRO.EU SA1.30%10 037